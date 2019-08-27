You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian arrested in China for 'espionage': foreign minister

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 8:40 AM
UPDATED Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 8:53 AM

nz_yanghengjun_270819.jpg
Yang Hengjun had been held in Beijing for several months without charge, but Ms Payne said the author and scholar had been formally arrested on 23 August.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] An Australian academic has been arrested in China on suspicion of "espionage", foreign minister Marise Payne said on Tuesday, in a development sure to deepen tensions between the two countries.

Yang Hengjun had been held in Beijing for several months without charge, but Ms Payne said the author and scholar had been formally arrested on 23 August.

Dr Yang, an outspoken pro-democracy activist, was detained in January shortly after making a rare return to China from the United States.

"If Dr Yang is being held for his political beliefs, he should be released," Ms Payne said, expressing concern about "harsh conditions". "We expect, that basic standards of justice and procedural fairness are met."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China's near silence about Dr Yang's fate and the refusal to grant consular access has been a point of friction in relations that have markedly deteriorated in recent months.

There is a growing concern in Australia about Beijing's influence on domestic politics and growing military clout in the Pacific.

On Monday, an official corruption inquiry heard that a well-connected Chinese property developer delivered A$100,000 in cash to the opposition Labor Party's headquarters before a 2015 election.

The man, Huang Xiangmo, was effectively banned from returning to Australia in February.

Australia has traditionally been keen to avoid friction with its biggest trading partner, but Ms Payne's statement was unusually strongly worded.

"Dr Yang has been held in Beijing in harsh conditions without charge for more than seven months," she said.

"Since that time, China has not explained the reasons for Dr Yang's detention, nor has it allowed him access to his lawyers or family visits."

Ms Payne said she had raised the case five times with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, in person and via letters.

Dr Yang had initially been held in "residential surveillance at a designated location" before being moved to "criminal detention", his lawyer told AFP.

AFP

Government & Economy

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

G-7 leaders back Hong Kong autonomy, call for calm

US city to replace lead pipes that sparked water crisis

G-7 pledges millions to fight Amazon fires

Argentine court rejects Kirchner bid to throw out corruption case

Trump says next G-7 summit likely to be at his golf club

Editor's Choice

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

nz_hph_270822.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Battered STI counters spur talk of shuffle in next index review

Must Read

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

nz_skyline_270850.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

nz_hyflux_270856.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico says has inked restructuring agreement with Hyflux

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly