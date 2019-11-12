You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian business activity improves modestly in Oct: survey

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 8:56 AM

rk_AUskyline_121119.jpg
A closely watched measure of Australian business conditions edged higher in October as firms reported a much-needed pick up in sales, offering a hint of stabilisation after months of weakness.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SYDNEY] A closely watched measure of Australian business conditions edged higher in October as firms reported a much-needed pick up in sales, offering a hint of stabilisation after months of weakness.

National Australia Bank's index of business conditions inched up one point to +3 in October, but remains under the long-run average of +6. The survey's volatile measure of business confidence bounced two points to +2.

The index of sales rose three points to +7, while employment held at +4.

"This month's survey results continue to point to only modest outcomes in the business sector, though forward-looking indicators have improved slightly and may be pointing to a stabilisation in conditions," NAB group chief economist Alan Oster said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Acknowledging that the impact of recent rate cuts will take time to flow through the economy, it appears that the support provided by both fiscal and monetary policy this year has done little to offset the slowdown in the business sector."

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong business activity contracts at fastest pace in 21 years

Australia's A$1.95 trillion (S$1.78 trillion) economy has dodged recession since the early 1990s but has now hit a soft patch, with sluggish consumer spending and lacklustre wage growth leading to a broader slowdown.

The Reserve Bank of Australia responded by slashing interest rates three times to a record low 0.75 per cent. Financial futures are leaning toward one more 25-basis-point cut by the middle of next year.

The conservative government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison also launched a round of tax rebates in July, though households seem to have saved much of the cash rather than spend it.

Some leading indicators in the NAB survey improved in September, with forward orders, historically the most reliable indicator of domestic demand, rising to +3, from -2.

Measures of inflation showed a sharp rise in retail prices in October amid signs firms were passing on higher import costs stemming from a soft Australian dollar.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Asia's 'mini Chinas' struggle to capitalise on US trade war

France, UK, Germany, EU 'extremely concerned' by Iran's nuclear deal breach

At UN, North Korea accuses US of holding back progress

Trump expected to delay EU auto tariff decision for 6 more months: Politico

Mexico grants asylum to Bolivian leader Morales: foreign minister

US$2b investment boost for Singapore's green finance push

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 09:52 AM
Banking & Finance

Commonwealth Bank's quarterly profit slides amid record-low interest rates

[BENGALURU] Commonwealth Bank of Australia said margin pressure from record-low interest rates would persist as the...

Nov 12, 2019 09:50 AM
Technology

Tencent should be split up

[TAIPEI] China's most ubiquitous company is hiding one of its most valuable assets. That needs to change.

Nov 12, 2019 09:49 AM
Companies & Markets

Datapulse appoints ICP unit to manage Seoul hotel

MAINBOARD-LISTED Datapulse Technology has appointed ICP unit Travelodge Hotels Asia (TLA) to manage Hotel Aropa in...

Nov 12, 2019 09:28 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Tuesday's open despite HK, trade woes; STI up 0.38%

SINGAPORE equities advanced in early morning trade on Tuesday, recovering from the previous day’s losses, despite a...

Nov 12, 2019 09:28 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: MCT, First Resources, Raffles Medical, UE, Bumitama, Vicom, KSH

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly