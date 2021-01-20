You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian consumer confidence clouded by Covid-19 in January: survey

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 9:19 AM

nz_ausshoppers_200174.jpg
A measure of Australian consumer sentiment slipped from a decade high in January as new outbreaks of Covid-19 in Sydney and Brisbane spooked people, though the spread has now been contained with relatively few cases and no deaths.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] A measure of Australian consumer sentiment slipped from a decade high in January as new outbreaks of Covid-19 in Sydney and Brisbane spooked people, though the spread has now been contained with relatively few cases and no deaths.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment released on Wednesday fell 4.5 per cent in January, from December, when it rose 4.1 per cent.

The index is still 41 per cent above a nadir hit back in April when Covid-19 lockdowns were at their height, and 14.6 per cent up on January last year. At 107.0, the index implies optimists clearly outnumber pessimists.

"A pullback in the Index was to be expected," said Westpac's chief economist, Bill Evans.

"Since the last survey we have seen domestic border closures; the emergence of Covid clusters in some states; and the sharp upswing in Covid cases overseas, notably the US and the UK."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The survey measure of family finances compared with a year ago dropped 7 per cent, while that for finances over the next 12 months eased a minor 0.3 per cent.

The outlook for the economy over the next 12 months fell 8.3 per cent, and that for the next five years lost 4.5 per cent.

A measure of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item dipped 2.8 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK finance sector revives, cuts staff, reviews office space: survey

In farewell address, Trump wishes luck to next administration without mentioning Biden

Biden to keep Jerusalem embassy but seek Palestinian state, nominee says

Blinken says US plans full review of approach to North Korea

YouTube bans Trump for another week over inauguration violence concerns

Biden arrives at air base near Washington on eve of inauguration

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 20, 2021 09:25 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.81...

Jan 20, 2021 08:58 AM
Consumer

World Wide Web inventor opposes Australia's news payment plan

[SYDNEY] World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee says Australia's plan to force digital giants to pay media outlets...

Jan 20, 2021 08:53 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ESR-Reit, First Reit, Keppel Infra Trust, Sunningdale, ARA Logos, Oxley

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday.

Jan 20, 2021 08:38 AM
Consumer

BBC must make tough decisions on spending: watchdog

[LONDON] Britain's BBC needs to make tough decisions to ensure its future as viewers spend less time with the...

Jan 20, 2021 08:34 AM
Government & Economy

UK finance sector revives, cuts staff, reviews office space: survey

[LONDON] Business volumes in UK financial services grew for the first time in two years during the final quarter of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS sees 'pre-emptive' policy response to curb higher property prices

Asset-heavy property groups may take the privatisation route

Biden to unveil sweeping immigration reforms

HDB issues S$800m notes due in 2026

SPACs can benefit Singapore, but implementation will determine success: participants

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for