You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian consumer sentiment falls back in August: survey

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 9:08 AM

2017-09-04T045619Z_685560632_RC152912B850_RTRMADP_3_AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY-GDP.JPG
A measure of Australian consumer sentiment fell back in August, undoing some of the previous month's surprise jump, as the mood on the economic outlook turned more cautious.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] A measure of Australian consumer sentiment fell back in August, undoing some of the previous month's surprise jump, as the mood on the economic outlook turned more cautious.

The Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank index of consumer sentiment fell 2.3 per cent in August, versus July when it climbed 3.9 per cent.

Wednesday's index, compiled from a survey of 1,200 people, was still up 8.6 per cent on August last year at 103.6, meaning optimists continued to outnumber pessimists.

"Despite the latest decline, the Index is still in positive territory overall, 5.5 per cent above the average in 2014 to 2017," said Westpac chief economist, Bill Evans.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"August marks the ninth successive month that the index has been above the 100 level."

In a reversal from July, the survey's measure of economic conditions for the next 12 months dropped 4.9 per cent, and the measure for the next five years lost 3.1 per cent.

Measures of personal finances also eased. The index of family finances compared to a year ago dipped 0.5 per cent and the outlook for the next 12 months fell 1.1 per cent.

The index of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item eased 1.7 per cent, undoing all of July's gain.

Consumers were less upbeat on the outlook for jobs, expecting little change in the unemployment rate over the next year or so.

Views around buying a home improved in August as prices fell in Sydney and Melbourne, with that index rising 5.5 per cent to be up 15 per cent on a year earlier. The index reached its highest since September 2016 at 108.8.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan's Abe sends offering to Yasukuni shrine on World War II anniversary

Tonga PM calls on China to write off Pacific debt

Trump’s trade war is rattling China’s leaders

Search for survivors after Italian motorway collapse kills at least 26

Manafort case nears close as defence rests without calling witnesses

Lack of food pushes 2.3m to flee Venezuela: UN

Editor's Choice

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

nz-cyber-020818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Technology

Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

BT_20180815_AGNOBLE15_3531745.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble reports US$128m loss for Q2 ahead of pivotal shareholder meeting

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
3 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
4 PayNow Corporate launched today
5 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

nz-cyber-020818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Technology

Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

HONG_KONG-POLITICS-PROTEST-095735.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Government & Economy

China growth loses momentum in July as trade war with US unfolds

Aug 15, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, Noble, mm2 Asia, Ayondo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening