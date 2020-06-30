You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian employment recovering gradually from virus shock

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 10:04 AM

nz_ausemployment_300651.jpg
Australian employment is continuing to pick up gradually after the huge losses caused by coronavirus lockdowns, recovering around 30 per cent of the jobs initially shed, data showed on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australian employment is continuing to pick up gradually after the huge losses caused by coronavirus lockdowns, recovering around 30 per cent of the jobs initially shed, data showed on Tuesday.

The Australian Bureau of statistics said total payroll jobs increased 1.0 per cent between mid-May and mid-June, though they were still down 6.4 per cent on their level in mid-March before the lockdowns started to take effect.

"The recovery in payroll jobs between mid-April and mid-June represents around 30 per cent of the jobs initially lost," said ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis.

"Between mid-May and mid-June, the easing of restrictions saw payroll jobs increasing faster for the under 20s, up by 4.1 per cent."

Between the week ended June 6 and the week to June 13, payroll jobs were unchanged, compared to a rise of 0.2 per cent the previous week. Total wages paid rose by 0.2 per cent in the week, after a 0.3 per cent increase the week before.

SEE ALSO

Australia to invest more in cyber security, hire specialists

There had been just over 13 million people counted as employed in early March before the lockdowns, while the jobless rate had been steady at 5.2 per cent. Unemployment rose to 7.1 per cent in May, though that was held down by a sharp rise in the number of people who stopped looking for work.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China's parliament passes national security law for Hong Kong: Cable TV

China service sector grows at fastest pace in 7 months in June: official PMI

China's June factory activity quickens to 3-month high: official PMI

US records more than 42,000 new virus cases in 24 hours: tally

Japan factory output slumps as economy sinks deeper in recession

New Zealand to use virtual digital platforms to host Apec summit

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 10:10 AM
Garage

Uber makes offer to buy delivery service Postmates

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber has made a takeover offer to buy Postmates, the upstart delivery service, according to three...

Jun 30, 2020 10:02 AM
Technology

China smartphone giant Vivo is latest to splurge on tech tower

[BEIJING] China's No 2 smartphone brand Vivo Mobile Communications has broken ground on a high-rise office in...

Jun 30, 2020 09:56 AM
Government & Economy

China's parliament passes national security law for Hong Kong: Cable TV

[HONG KONG] China's parliament passed national security legislation for Hong Kong on Tuesday, the city's Cable TV...

Jun 30, 2020 09:47 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise at open after Wall Street bounce; STI up 0.8%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Tuesday following a bounce on Wall Street overnight. 

Jun 30, 2020 09:40 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start on upbeat note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened with gains on Tuesday following three days of losses, with investors taking...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.