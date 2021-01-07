You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian exports feel China chill, while housing runs hot

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 10:39 AM

nz_auscontainer_070153.jpg
Australia's trade surplus narrowed in November as China curbs on coal and farm goods took some steam out of exports, while a rebound in the domestic economy sucked in record goods imports.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's trade surplus narrowed in November as China curbs on coal and farm goods took some steam out of exports, while a rebound in the domestic economy sucked in record goods imports.

Other data out on Thursday showed Australia's property market roaring back to life with approvals to build new houses hitting the highest in two decades.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the country's trade surplus contracted to A$5 billion (S$5.14 billion) in November, from A$6.6 billion the month before.

Overall exports rose 3 per cent in the month, mainly due to a sharp jump in gold shipments, but goods exports just to China dropped almost 10 per cent to a four-month low.

Diplomatic tensions with Beijing have seen the Asian giant clamp down on imports of Australian coal, barley and wine. China takes fully a third of Australia's exports, with a particular hunger for the iron ore that feeds its steel and construction industries.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While earnings from the ore dipped slightly in November, they were still the second highest on record with a 12-month running total of A$140 billion.

Strength in demand domestically saw total imports into Australia jump 10 per cent in November, led by telecoms, cars and aircraft. Imports of goods hit a record, having more than recovered from a lockdown-driven dive in mid-2020.

Housing has been a key driver of activity as low mortgage rates helped lift prices out of a pandemic slump.

Approvals to build new dwellings rose 2.6 per cent in November, to the highest since mid-2018, while approvals for houses alone were up by a third on a year earlier.

Analysts see the latter as a near-term positive for the economy as houses take far less time to start and construct than apartment blocks. The sector employs a multitude of small builders and tradespeople, which has a big multiplier effect on activity.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Johnson vows to slash business rules, asking CEOs to help

Australia's cabinet to meet early amid UK Covid-19 variant worries

China reports biggest rise in daily Covid-19 cases in five months

US businesses condemn Capitol 'chaos', blame Trump

Japan calls for limited emergency declaration as Covid-19 cases surge

UK to look at changing rules to allow gene editing in farming

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 7, 2021 10:55 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson vows to slash business rules, asking CEOs to help

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked business leaders to help him decide which regulations should be ripped...

Jan 7, 2021 09:52 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's cabinet to meet early amid UK Covid-19 variant worries

[SYDNEY] Australia's national cabinet will meet a month earlier than scheduled on Friday, Prime Minister Scott...

Jan 7, 2021 09:48 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks rise on US Senate sweep; STI up 0.9%

SINGAPORE shares were pulled into positive territory on Thursday, led by gains from Wall Street overnight.

Jan 7, 2021 09:46 AM
Government & Economy

China reports biggest rise in daily Covid-19 cases in five months

[SHANGHAI] China reported the biggest rise in daily Covid-19 cases in more than five months on Thursday, driven by...

Jan 7, 2021 09:43 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Thursday morning, extending gains into a seventh day, as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ossoff claims victory for Democrats in crucial US Senate vote

Singapore shophouse market stays on hot streak with three new sales

Why CDL's dissident directors were right to quit

iFast's assets under administration up 44.5% to S$14.45b

STI ends nearly flat; SembMarine jumps as oil prices cross US$50

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for