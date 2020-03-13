You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian home minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 3:50 PM

doc79olkadarsgrfd18iqk_doc79kpsxc3woiafdt9nj2.jpg
One of Australia's highest-profile ministers, Peter Dutton, who is in charge of home affairs, said he had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was admitted to hospital in the northeastern state of Queensland.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] One of Australia's highest-profile ministers, Peter Dutton, who is in charge of home affairs, said he had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was admitted to hospital in the northeastern state of Queensland.

Australia has recorded 156 infections and three deaths from the flu-like disease, but authorities expect a rapid increase in coming weeks, with the arrival of the southern hemisphere winter.

Mr Dutton, a former health minister, attended a meeting in Sydney on Tuesday at which he met Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other Cabinet members for a few hours, a spokeswoman said.

"This morning, I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," Mr Dutton said in a statement issued by his office, adding that Queensland health authorities told him on Friday afternoon that his test had proved positive.

"I feel fine and will provide an update in due course."

SEE ALSO

Changi Airport February passenger traffic falls 32.8% as virus hits travel demand

Mr Morrison has advised against gatherings of more than 500 people, but said he would still go to a weekend rugby game, as health officials warned that millions of Australians could get infected within months.

A media representative for Mr Morrison did not immediately return an email seeking comment. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Thailand sees its first pro-democracy march since 2014 coup

Electoral boundaries report: More MPs, new Sengkang GRC, smaller GRCs

Singapore healthcare market set to grow to S$29.8b this year: Fitch Solutions

Indonesia to ban face mask exports to ensure domestic supply

Australia urges against gatherings of more than 500 people to contain coronavirus

Indonesia to support economy with 120t rupiah stimulus to counter virus impact

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 13, 2020 03:42 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand sees its first pro-democracy march since 2014 coup

[BANGKOK] Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters marched on parliament in Bangkok Friday, wearing black T-shirts to...

Mar 13, 2020 03:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Nordic Group wins S$30.4m worth of contracts

MAINBOARD-LISTED Nordic Group announced on Friday that it had clinched about S$30.4 million in contracts. The...

Mar 13, 2020 03:27 PM
Garage

SoftBank unveils US$4.8b buyback after stock tumble, pressure from activist fund

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp is buying back up to US$4.8 billion of its shares after their recent slump, a move that...

Mar 13, 2020 03:17 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes down 6%, paring losses after virus rout

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell more than six per cent on Friday, trimming losses, following a global...

Mar 13, 2020 03:13 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI pares steep losses at Friday afternoon reopen

SINGAPORE equities resumed trading on Friday afternoon, recovering some of the early-session losses after the global...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.