You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian jobless rate falls as employment nears pre-pandemic highs

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 9:26 AM

nz_australia_210163.jpg
Australia boasted another solid rise in employment in December as strength in consumer spending and housing helped drive the jobless rate down to 6.6 per cent, recovering most of the job losses suffered during the pandemic lockdown of 2020.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia boasted another solid rise in employment in December as strength in consumer spending and housing helped drive the jobless rate down to 6.6 per cent, recovering most of the job losses suffered during the pandemic lockdown of 2020.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday reported 50,000 net new jobs were created in December, on top of a 90,000 gain the month before.

Employment has now rebounded by 784,500 since May, leaving it 87,600 short of the level seen in March before much of the economy was shut down.

The jobless rate was down from a July peak of 7.5 per cent and beat forecasts of 6.7 per cent, but still remains well above its pre-pandemic level of 5.2 per cent.

"Job vacancies have continued to rise suggesting the labour demand from businesses remains high, so we expect employment to continue to recover toward pre-virus levels," said Ben Udy, Australia & New Zealand economist at Capital Economics.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"What's more, with the participation rate now at record highs, any gains in employment should reduce the unemployment rate."

Declaring unemployment a "national priority", the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has slashed interest rates to near zero and launched a A$100 billion (S$103 billion) bond-buying programme to inundate the financial system with cash.

The tactic has clearly borne fruit in the housing market where record-low mortgage rates have sparked a boom in home prices and new building, with a big spillover into jobs and consumer spending.

Such has been the speed of recovery that markets are wondering whether the RBA will start tapering its stimulus by ending the bond programme at the current cut-off date in April.

Most, however, suspect it will extend the plan if only to stop the local dollar from climbing ever higher as other major central banks keep expanding their balance sheets.

"We expect that the RBA will decide to extend the programme for a further six months with another A$100 billion," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans.

Mr Evans now sees unemployment reaching 6 per cent by the end of 2021, more than a year earlier than previously forecast, but emphasised it would take a rate under 5 per cent to drive wages and inflation up to levels acceptable to the central bank.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australian economy forecast to rebound in 2021 as pandemic subsides: poll

Biden to roll back Trump policies, remake US role in climate crisis

'Going home': Biden's surreal walk to the White House

WHO plans slew of Covid-19 vaccine approvals for global rollout

Twitter shifts US presidential accounts to Biden team

Canada extends international traveller ban

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 09:55 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks flat at Thursday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Thursday morning barely moved as investors took a breather following a five-day...

Jan 21, 2021 09:51 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Thursday as Biden takes office; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE shares opened in positive territory on Thursday, following a strong lead from Wall Street overnight, as...

Jan 21, 2021 09:44 AM
Government & Economy

Australian economy forecast to rebound in 2021 as pandemic subsides: poll

[BENGALURU] Australia's economy, which entered 2021 in better shape than most of its peers, will gain further...

Jan 21, 2021 09:39 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to roll back Trump policies, remake US role in climate crisis

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden committed the United States to rejoining the Paris climate accord, blocked an oil...

Jan 21, 2021 09:31 AM
Stocks

Chinese telecom firms seek review of NYSE delisting decision

[BENGALURU] Telecom companies China Unicom Hong Kong, China Mobile and China Telecom Corp said on Thursday they had...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MNCs eye local market hires, instead of expat pool, to drive strategic growth in S-E Asia

Hong Kong and Singapore's Changi lose status as Asia's busiest airports

Biden says Trump wrote him 'very generous letter'

Gaming revenue at Genting Singapore bouncing back on domestic market demand

World's rich fled Alibaba after monopoly probe: Citi

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for