You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian PM on China tensions: country won't trade values in response to 'coercion'

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 10:09 AM

rk_ScottMorrison_110620.jpg
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that he would not be intimidated or give into coercion when asked on Thursday whether Australia would keep taking hits on exports from major trading partner China.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that he would not be intimidated or give into coercion when asked on Thursday whether Australia would keep taking hits on exports from major trading partner China.

Diplomatic tensions between China and Australia have worsened after Australia called for an international inquiry into the source and spread of the coronavirus, angering Beijing.

The World Health Assembly last month voted to support an independent review into the pandemic after Australia and the European Union led lobbying.

On Tuesday, China's Ministry of Education said students should reconsider choosing to study in Australia, threatening Australia's fourth-largest export industry, international education, worth A$38 billion (S$36 billion) annually.

"We are an open-trading nation, mate, but I'm never going to trade our values in response to coercion from wherever it comes," Mr Morrison told radio station 2GB on Thursday.

SEE ALSO

Yanlord records 18.92b yuan in property presales for first five months of 2020

China has in recent weeks banned Australian beef imports and imposed tariffs on Australian barley.

The warning for students followed a similar warning last week from Beijing for Chinese tourists to avoid Australia.

In both cases, officials in Beijing said the warnings were due to racist attacks against Asians during the pandemic.

"That's rubbish. It's a ridiculous assertion and it's rejected. That's not a statement that's been made by the Chinese leadership," Mr Morrison said in a separate interview on 3AW.

Australia lodged a protest with the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing, and the Chinese embassy in Canberra, about China's travel and student warnings, said a spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The Australian government rejected the assertion it was unsafe to visit or study in Australia, a statement said.

"Australia provides the best education and tourism products in the world," Mr Morrison told 2GB. "The ability for Chinese nationals to be able to choose to come to Australia (has) substantively been their decision. And I'm very confident in the attractiveness of our product."

The coalition representing Australia's elite universities, the Group of Eight, has said international education was "being used as a political pawn". China is Australia's largest trading partner, with two-way trade worth A$235 billion a year.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan eyes partial reopening to business trips this summer: media

US lawmakers propose US$22.8b in aid to semiconductor industry

South Korea June 1-10 exports soar 20.2%, imports up 8.5%

Raising speech fears, Zoom briefly shuts account over Tiananmen

North Korea says US has no standing to comment on inter-Korean affairs: KCNA

Trump says to restart rallies in Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 10:05 AM
Government & Economy

Japan eyes partial reopening to business trips this summer: media

[TOKYO] Japan may restart business trips to and from Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Thailand as early this...

Jun 11, 2020 09:56 AM
Stocks

JD.com raises US$3.87b in Hong Kong secondary listing: sources

[HONG KONG] Chinese e-commerce retailer JD.com has priced its shares at HK$226 each and raised about US$3.87 billion...

Jun 11, 2020 09:49 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Thursday's open after Fed announcement; STI down 1.1%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve confirmed that it will keep the benchmark...

Jun 11, 2020 09:49 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Thursday with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday morning echoing losses on Wall Street as profit-...

Jun 11, 2020 09:41 AM
Banking & Finance

How to reduce credit card fraud

[NEW YORK] A few weeks ago, some creep tried to use my credit card number to buy stuff on Amazon — the second time...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.