You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian police in record A$1.2b haul of drug 'ice'

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 11:08 AM

[SYDNEY] Australian police have seized a record A$1.2 billion (S$1.14 billion) worth of the drug "ice" hidden in stereo speakers shipped from Thailand, officials said on Friday.

Australian Border Force agents found 1.6 tonnes of methylamphetamine and 37kg of heroin in vacuum-sealed packages lodged inside the speakers after the shipment arrived in Melbourne, they said.

"This is the largest meth bust we've ever seen in this country," border force commander Craig Palmer said.

The haul size demonstrates "the brazen nature of those involved in this criminal activity," he added.

No arrests were made in connection with the smuggling operation and police appealed to the public for leads on who was involved.

Mr Palmer said the seized ice had a street value of A$1.2 billion and was the equivalent of 10 per cent of all the drugs seized by the border force in the previous year.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Russia, China to show united front at economic forum

Japan's household spending, wages weakness cloud economic outlook

International collaboration, whole of society approach needed for sustainable future: DPM Heng

UK opposition Labour fight off Brexit Party to retain parliament seat

Netanyahu fails to get postponement of corruption court hearing: reports

UK firms raise spending on temporary staff by least in 6 years: REC

Editor's Choice

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

BP_SGX_070619_9.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Queries over missing S$33m: Allied Tech outlines escrow account fund flows

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
3 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
4 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
5 JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

Must Read

BP_Heng Swee Keat _070619_36.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration, whole of society approach needed for sustainable future: DPM Heng

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

Jun 7, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Kingsmen Creatives, HC Surgical Specialists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening