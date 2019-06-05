You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian police raid public broadcaster amid media crackdown

Wed, Jun 05, 2019 - 11:56 AM

lwx_abc_050619_68.jpg
Australian police raided the headquarters of public broadcaster ABC on Wednesday, the second high-profile probe into news outlets in 24 hours, amid a crackdown on sensitive leaks.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australian police raided the headquarters of public broadcaster ABC on Wednesday, the second high-profile probe into news outlets in 24 hours, amid a crackdown on sensitive leaks.

ABC executives said police executed a search warrant at the corporation's offices in Sydney, targeting three journalists involved in a 2017 investigative report.

In 2017, ABC obtained government documents that showed Australian special forces had killed innocent men and children in Afghanistan.

The Australian Federal Police said the search was "in relation to allegations of publishing classified material, contrary to provisions of the Crimes Act 1914."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A day earlier, police raided a journalist's home in Canberra over a report that detailed the authorities' bid to gain the power to spy on Australian citizens at home.

Both stories involved sensitive and potentially classified materials and were embarrassing to the Australian authorities.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has tried to distance himself from the raids, which come just days after his re-election, insisting they were police, not government, matters.

"Australia believes strongly in the freedom of the press and we have clear rules and protections for the freedom of the press," he said during a visit to London.

"There are also clear rules protecting Australia's national security and everybody should operate in accordance with all of those laws passed by our parliament."

Australia's Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance - a union - branded the first raid an "outrageous attack on press freedom that seeks to punish a journalist for reporting a legitimate news story that was clearly in the public interest."

Although the press in Australia can report largely free of political interference, strict laws, court gag orders and state security statutes affect what can be said in print and broadcast.

AFP

Government & Economy

South Korea records first current account deficit in 7 years

Philippines May CPI rises 3.2%, above estimates

Australian economy shows weak growth at start of year

Canada says it has real concerns over China's human rights, Beijing protests

Argentine economic outlook worsens: central bank poll

China's Xi says country has ability and confidence to meet all challenges: Xinhua

Editor's Choice

lwx_sgx_050619_2.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Real Estate

Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

BT_20190605_DPM1_3800986.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people and community for the future: Heng

BT_20190605_MRCOMFORT5DCZ6_3800983.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro invests in ancillary services, mobility tech startups

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
3 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
4 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
5 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Must Read

lwx_sgx_050619_2.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Real Estate

Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

BT_20190605_DPM1_3800986.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people and community for the future: Heng

BT_20190605_MTCONF5_3801027.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Asean businesses can play more active role to set agenda amid US-China dispute

lwx_singapore_050619_3.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP growth to slow to 1.9% in 2019: ICAEW

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening