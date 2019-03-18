Australian police search homes linked to New Zealand mosque attacks

The homes were in New South Wales where the accused gunman, Brenton Tarrant, grew up, though he has spent most of the last decade overseas, officials said.

[SYDNEY] Australian counter-terrorism police raided two homes early on Monday linked to the mass shooting that killed 50 people at two New Zealand mosques last week, police said.

The homes were in New South Wales where the accused gunman, Brenton Tarrant, grew up, though he has spent most of the last decade overseas, officials said.

"The primary aim of the activity is to formally obtain material that may assist New Zealand police in their ongoing investigation," a police statement said.

