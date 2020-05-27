You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian regulator urges poorly performing pension funds to find buyers, exit industry

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 12:01 PM

[SYDNEY] Many Australian pension funds have been suffering from falling asset prices, liquidity pressures and declining investor inflows due to the coronavirus pandemic and some should consider finding a buyer, the industry regulator said on Wednesday.

Trustees must "be able to demonstrate their 'right to remain'," the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said in an article published on its website.

"For some the only way forward ... may be to exit the industry and pass on the trusteeship of their funds to others who are better equipped for the task."

Australian superannuation funds, which have A$2.70 trillion (S$2.55 trillion) invested in public shares and illiquid assets, have seen the value of those assets fall by about 10 per cent since February, according to research from Rainmaker Information.

Some funds are also struggling to comply with early withdrawal requests after the government allowed cash outs before retirement of up to A$20,000 as part of its response to the coronavirus crisis.

SEE ALSO

Australian media face trial over Pell sex abuse case reporting

APRA has said 94 per cent of the funds it regulates have been able to pay early withdrawal requests within five business days, but 10 funds have paid just 50 per cent of the amounts requested in that same period.

It added that while the number of APRA-regulated funds had fallen from 279 to 185 in the past seven years, it still considers 185 a large number that meant the industry was not operating with maximum efficiency.

"APRA continues to pressure the trustees of poor performing funds to merge or exit the industry unless they are able to materially lift their game," it said.

It added it was applying the pressure through a stronger prudential framework, intensifying supervision activities and the publication of a heatmap exposing poorer performers.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Tokyo governor Koike to run for re-election in July, paper says

Bushfire-hit Australians still in tents as virus slows recovery

China expands scope of Hong Kong security legislation: media reports

Japan eyes fresh 117t yen stimulus to combat pandemic pain

China industrial firms' April profits fall 4.3% y-o-y

US toll of new virus deaths under 700 for third day straight: tracker

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 11:57 AM
Government & Economy

Tokyo governor Koike to run for re-election in July, paper says

[TOKYO] Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, the first woman to win election to one of the highest-profile posts in Japanese...

May 27, 2020 11:47 AM
Garage

Uber and Lyft drivers sue for New York unemployment benefits

[NEW YORK] Doh Ouattara drove for Uber and Lyft from 2016 until mid-March of this year, when he became concerned...

May 27, 2020 11:39 AM
Transport

China's GAC keeps target of 3% sales growth despite coronavirus pressure

[BEIJING] Chinese automaker GAC, which has partnered with Toyota, Honda and FCA, will stick to an annual target of 3...

May 27, 2020 11:29 AM
Government & Economy

Bushfire-hit Australians still in tents as virus slows recovery

[COBARGO, Australia] Victims of Australia's catastrophic bushfires are still living in tents, garages and makeshift...

May 27, 2020 11:26 AM
Stocks

Vietnam is Asia's best stock market performer in May

[HANOI] Vietnam has managed to repeat its success of containing a virus outbreak again, and that's helped drive the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.