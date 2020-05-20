You are here

Australian retail sales dive a record 17.9% in April: ABS preliminary estimate

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 9:54 AM

Australian retail sales slumped in April after a record surge the previous month as widespread mobility restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus hit demand for clothing, travel and dining out.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australian retail sales slumped in April after a record surge the previous month as widespread mobility restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus hit demand for clothing, travel and dining out.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported on Wednesday its...

