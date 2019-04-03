You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian shoppers splurge in boost to retailers, economy

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 10:43 AM

lwx_shopping_030419_66.jpg
Australian retailers enjoyed their best sales in February since late-2017 in a boon to economic growth in the first quarter, signalling surprising resilience in household consumption and sending the local dollar higher.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australian retailers enjoyed their best sales in February since late-2017 in a boon to economic growth in the first quarter, signalling surprising resilience in household consumption and sending the local dollar higher.

Retail sales climbed 0.8 per cent in February, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Wednesday, picking up from an unexpectedly weak 0.1 per cent growth in January and well past expectations for a small 0.2 per cent rise.

February's outcome was the best since November 2017 with sales fairly broad-based across food, department stores and household goods.

"A very solid outcome that gives the Reserve Bank some reassurance that household spending could bounce back in Q1 2019," said Kaixin Owyong, Sydney-based economist at National Australia Bank.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There may be some price impacts at play – food sales were unusually strong – but these data give the RBA room to remain on hold."

Consumer spending has been a major concern for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) over the past year as households battle high levels of debt, slow pace of wage growth and a downturn in the country's once-booming property market.

The data provided a much needed confidence boost about the health of Australia's household sector, sending the Aussie dollar more than a third of a US cent higher to$ US0.7100. The Aussie was last up 0.3 per cent at US$0.7093.

The currency was earlier nursing losses from the previous day after RBA held interest rates steady at a record low 1.50 per cent but managed to sound dovish to some.

February's strong number reduces the risk of another weak quarter of economic expansion after gross domestic product data for the quarter ended December came in surprisingly softer at 0.2 per cent.

Household spending accounts for around 57 per cent of Australia's annual GDP.

To help Australians tide over snail-paced wages growth and high debt, the country's conservative government on Tuesday announced sweeping tax cuts and offered cash handouts to some.

That might also provide some timely support for Australia's struggling retail sector as weak spending has hit some of the country's biggest businesses. Earlier this week, top grocer Woolworths said it will shut about a sixth of its loss-making discount department stores over the next three years.

Its rivals Kmart and Target - owned by Wesfarmers - aren't doing much better either as they reported declining first-half earnings.

Economists expect Tuesday's budget measures will likely lift consumer sentiment and spending. TD Securities analyst Annette Beacher said the "targetted fiscal stimulus" in the budget - which includes A$15 billion worth of tax cuts over 2021/22 - negates the need for the RBA to ease policy for now.

Separate data showed Australia's exporters were enjoying boom times as the country's trade surplus swelled beyond all expectations to A$4.8 billion (S$4.6 billion) in February and owed much to a surge in iron ore exports. Economist had forecast a surplus of A$3.8 billion.

The upbeat trade and retail sales figures should also provide some relief to policymakers worried about a slowdown in China, Australia's major export market.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

8 in 10 Singapore CFOs struggle to hire qualified finance professionals: Robert Half

Black, gay woman elected Chicago mayor in historic vote

Trudeau ousts 2 ex-ministers from Canada ruling party

Chinese woman arrested at Trump resort with malware on thumb drive

Facebook cannot guarantee interference-free EU elections: Zuckerberg

US approves anti-submarine helicopter sale to India

Editor's Choice

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Must Read

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

Apr 3, 2019
Technology

Singapore aims to lead the way in Industry 4.0 efforts in Asean

lwx_paypal_030419_54.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Stripe hires PayPal veteran to steer Asia-Pacific business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening