You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia's cabinet to meet early amid UK Covid-19 variant worries

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 9:52 AM

rk_australia_070121.jpg
Australia's national cabinet will meet a month earlier than scheduled on Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as authorities seek to stop the spread of a more contagious variant of Covid-19 that emerged in Britain.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australia's national cabinet will meet a month earlier than scheduled on Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as authorities seek to stop the spread of a more contagious variant of Covid-19 that emerged in Britain.

The meeting will consider a proposal from the national...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Johnson vows to slash business rules, asking CEOs to help

Australian exports feel China chill, while housing runs hot

China reports biggest rise in daily Covid-19 cases in five months

US businesses condemn Capitol 'chaos', blame Trump

Japan calls for limited emergency declaration as Covid-19 cases surge

UK to look at changing rules to allow gene editing in farming

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 7, 2021 11:05 AM
Real Estate

India's costliest housing market gets a boost as levies slashed

[MUMBAI] Homes prices may fall in Mumbai, India's costliest housing market, after the local administration slashed...

Jan 7, 2021 10:55 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson vows to slash business rules, asking CEOs to help

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked business leaders to help him decide which regulations should be ripped...

Jan 7, 2021 10:39 AM
Government & Economy

Australian exports feel China chill, while housing runs hot

[SYDNEY] Australia's trade surplus narrowed in November as China curbs on coal and farm goods took some steam out of...

Jan 7, 2021 09:48 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks rise on US Senate sweep; STI up 0.9%

SINGAPORE shares were pulled into positive territory on Thursday, led by gains from Wall Street overnight.

Jan 7, 2021 09:46 AM
Government & Economy

China reports biggest rise in daily Covid-19 cases in five months

[SHANGHAI] China reported the biggest rise in daily Covid-19 cases in more than five months on Thursday, driven by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ossoff claims victory for Democrats in crucial US Senate vote

Singapore shophouse market stays on hot streak with three new sales

Why CDL's dissident directors were right to quit

iFast's assets under administration up 44.5% to S$14.45b

STI ends nearly flat; SembMarine jumps as oil prices cross US$50

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for