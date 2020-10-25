You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia's Covid-19 epicentre delays decision on lifting lockdown restrictions

Sun, Oct 25, 2020 - 3:01 PM

file7ctyugfqxab14b34q8z3.jpg
Victoria state, Australia's Covid-19 epicentre, on Sunday delayed an expected announcement on the easing of lockdown restrictions due to an outbreak in Melbourne, prompting warnings that residents were at a "financial and mental breaking point".
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Victoria state, Australia's Covid-19 epicentre, on Sunday delayed an expected announcement on the easing of lockdown restrictions due to an outbreak in Melbourne, prompting warnings that residents were at a "financial and mental breaking point".

The restrictions have limited most...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Malaysia rulers to meet to consider PM Muhyiddin's emergency proposal

Singapore's Energy Week conference to test reopening strategy

Mike Pence's chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus

Thai king's praise for defiant loyalist draws controversy

Malaysia's king to consult with rulers amid talk of emergency

China will improve yuan flexibility: central bank governor

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 25, 2020 02:54 PM
Banking & Finance

IMF urges bank regulators to extend curbs on dividends, buybacks

[NEW YORK] Regulators should extend limits on banks' capital distributions to help protect the financial system in...

Oct 25, 2020 02:44 PM
Life & Culture

MMA champion Nurmagomedov in shock retirement

[PARIS] MMA world lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his shock retirement from the sport on Saturday...

Oct 25, 2020 01:28 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia rulers to meet to consider PM Muhyiddin's emergency proposal

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's rulers are set to meet on Sunday to discuss what sources have said is a proposal by Prime...

Oct 25, 2020 01:18 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's Energy Week conference to test reopening strategy

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will hold its first business conference of scale this week since the coronavirus pandemic put...

Oct 25, 2020 01:03 PM
Government & Economy

Mike Pence's chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] Vice-President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, has tested positive for coronavirus along with...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Thai king's praise for defiant loyalist draws controversy

Nanofilm IPO shares priced at S$2.59; subscribed 19 times

Ant IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says

Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify post-election: US Senate panel

Japan mulls 10t yen extra budget to counter coronavirus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for