Australia's Covid-19 epicentre delays decision on lifting lockdown restrictions

[SYDNEY] Victoria state, Australia's Covid-19 epicentre, on Sunday delayed an expected announcement on the easing of lockdown restrictions due to an outbreak in Melbourne, prompting warnings that residents were at a "financial and mental breaking point".
The restrictions have limited most...
