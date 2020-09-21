Australia's daily coronavirus tally falls to lowest in more than three months

Get our introductory offer at only
[SYDNEY] Australia reported on Monday its smallest daily increase in new coronavirus infections in more than three months, but authorities in the nation's virus hotspot of Victoria said they could not hasten the easing of curbs.
The 16 new infections are Australia's smallest daily jump...
