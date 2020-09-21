You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia's daily coronavirus tally falls to lowest in more than three months

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 3:18 PM

file7bulnnj9kag11t1k8d4y.jpg
Australia reported on Monday its smallest daily increase in new coronavirus infections in more than three months, but authorities in the nation's virus hotspot of Victoria said they could not hasten the easing of curbs.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia reported on Monday its smallest daily increase in new coronavirus infections in more than three months, but authorities in the nation's virus hotspot of Victoria said they could not hasten the easing of curbs.

The 16 new infections are Australia's smallest daily jump...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Deutsche Bank: Global GDP to hit pre-Covid levels in mid 2021

New Zealand ends all pandemic restrictions outside main city of Auckland

Ten dead, up to 25 feared trapped in India building collapse

Singapore brand mark to be introduced; 6,700 opportunities in food sector

Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar

China announces plans for three new pilot free trade zones

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 03:31 PM
Government & Economy

Deutsche Bank: Global GDP to hit pre-Covid levels in mid 2021

[GERMANY] World economic output will return to its pre-pandemic level by mid-2021 after a stronger-than-expected...

Sep 21, 2020 03:29 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks dip as global virus concerns offset domestic export boost

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended lower on Monday as concerns over surging coronavirus cases in Europe and fading...

Sep 21, 2020 03:25 PM
Consumer

America is lagging behind the world in protecting meat workers

[CHICAGO] The US government is falling behind global rivals when it comes to protecting meatpacking workers from...

Sep 21, 2020 03:12 PM
Transport

Philippine Airlines pays 80% of 15.9b pesos in refund requests

[MANILA] Philippine Airline (PAL) said it has already paid back 80 per cent of the 15.9 billion pesos (S$445.2...

Sep 21, 2020 03:11 PM
Transport

Britain extends emergency funding for railways ahead of contract shake-up

[LONDON] Britain extended emergency pandemic funding to keep its rail network moving, providing private train...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore brand mark to be introduced; 6,700 opportunities in food sector

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates on SBS Transit with 'add', upgrades ComfortDelGro

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

UK at 'critical point' in virus surge with London at risk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.