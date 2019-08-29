You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia's drought expected to persist in spring

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 12:47 PM

nz_drought_290851.jpg
Australia's spring is expected to be warmer and drier than average, following one of the driest winters on record, the country's Bureau of Meteorology said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[MELBOURNE] Australia's spring is expected to be warmer and drier than average, following one of the driest winters on record, the country's Bureau of Meteorology said on Thursday.

The forecast provided little relief to Australia's farmers, hit by a prolonged drought that has parched grain growing areas, as well as cattle and sheep farming regions. It also means the country faces a long, tough bushfire season, fire authorities warned earlier this week.

The weather bureau forecast warmer than average days and nights for most of Australia over the next three months. Only some parts of southern Australia and Tasmania would see cooler conditions, it said in its outlook for the southern hemisphere spring, which runs from September through November.

"Unfortunately, the outlook is not indicating an easing of conditions in drought areas," the bureau's head of long range forecasts, Andrew Watkins, said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland all face drier than average conditions across most of those states.

The forecast for Western Australia shows drier than average conditions are likely in southern parts of the state.

The bureau said it plans to provide more frequent updates to its forecasts over the coming weeks, with weekly and fortnightly rainfall and temperature outlooks.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China rotates Hong Kong garrison as protesters call for democracy

No-deal Brexit spells more pain for already-weakened UK economy

Japan considering tighter ownership reporting rules to better monitor China: officials

China’s yuan languishes in longest losing streak on record

Australia Q2 business investment sags, spending outlook picks up

Japan PM warns Africa about debt as China grows presence

Editor's Choice

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_construction_290823.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will sea change engulf developers?

Must Read

nz_zhangyong_290840.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Haidilao founder ousts Far East siblings to debut at top of Forbes Singapore Rich List

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

Aug 29, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Civmec, FJ Benjamin

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly