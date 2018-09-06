You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia's economy powers ahead in Q2 as consumers keep spending

Thu, Sep 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180906_NAHAUS6_3553634.jpg
The Australian economy expanded by 0.9 per cent in the April-June quarter, following 0.7 per cent growth in the first three months of the year.
PHOTO: AFP

Sydney

AUSTRALIA'S buoyant economy posted strong growth in the second quarter of the year on the back of increasing exports, consumer and government spending, official data showed on Wednesday.

The economy expanded by 0.9 per cent in the April-June quarter, following 0.7 per cent growth in the first three months of the year, to take the annual rate of growth to 3.4 per cent - the fastest pace since September 2012. The quarterly reading was far above market expectations of 2.8 per cent, and comes after the previous quarter's year-on-year reading of 3.1 per cent. The increase sent the Australian dollar jumping almost half a cent to 72.17 US cents.

"The national accounts for the June quarter highlight the strength and the resilience of the Australian economy, which is in its 27th year of consecutive economic growth," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters. "The economy is strong, the fundamentals are good and momentum has continued and these are an encouraging set of numbers."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The economy has recorded uneven expansion in recent years as an unprecedented period of mining investment reaches its end, with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cutting interest rates to a record-low of 1.5 per cent to support growth.

Household spending jumped 0.7 per cent during the quarter to contribute 0.4 percentage points to growth, while net exports added 0.1 per cent. Government expenditure rose 1.0 per cent in the period to continue its stellar growth through the year.

"(Household) consumption continues to hold up pretty well, facilitated by the savings ratio continuing to fall," JP Morgan economist Henry St John told AFP.

The savings ratio was at 1.0 per cent for the quarter, the lowest since December 2007.

The stronger data reinforced expectations that the next move of the RBA would be to lift rather than cut interest rates. But analysts said any hike was not likely in the near term, with wages growth and inflation remaining soft.

"Despite solid growth, the economy is not generating much in the way of wage or price pressures," Commonwealth Bank of Australia senior economist Gareth Aird said in a note. "There is still plenty of slack in the labour market to chew through."

Mr St John cautioned that exports growth was expected to level out in the second half of the year, while the low savings ratio meant consumers would be unable to further draw down on their reserves.

House prices were also falling this year as tighter lending standards discourage local and international investors, while turbulence in the global economy was a downside risk.

"As the RBA had been expecting growth to be strong, these data don't mean a rate hike is around the corner," Capital Economics' chief economist for Australia and New Zealand Paul Dales said. "But the markets may start to reconsider their view that rates won't rise until sometime in 2020." AFP

Government & Economy

HSR construction delayed to May 2020; KL to reimburse Singapore S$15m

Typhoon third whammy for Japan's inbound tourism

Tourism board appoints new chief executive

Global trade woes, cooling steps bite into 2019 GDP forecast

Trade deficit rises to five-month high on declining exports

Saudi wealth fund bets big to remake economy

Editor's Choice

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
2 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
3 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
4 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

BP_HSR_060918_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

HSR construction delayed to May 2020; KL to reimburse Singapore S$15m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening