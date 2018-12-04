You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia's exports, public spending boost Q3 economic growth

Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 11:29 AM

nz-export-041218.jpg
Australian exports made a welcome contribution to economic growth last quarter, as did government spending, likely extending the country's 27 years of recession-free expansion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australian exports made a welcome contribution to economic growth last quarter, as did government spending, likely extending the country's 27 years of recession-free expansion.

Tuesday's figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed government spending climbed 1.1 per cent in the third quarter to an inflation-adjusted A$109.7 billion(S$110.3 billion)

Public spending accounts for almost a quarter of annual gross domestic product (GDP) and has been a major driver of growth over the past year or so.

Separate figures showed net exports likely added around 0.4 percentage points to GDP growth last quarter, largely led by liquefied natural gas and tourism.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That helped shrink Australia's current account deficit to A$10.7 billion, even as the country's net foreign debt ballooned to A$1.04 trillion.

The GDP report is due on Wednesday and is forecast to show growth of 0.6 per cent in the September quarter from the June quarter when it rose 0.9 per cent.

Annual growth was likely 3.3 per cent, tracking a brisk 3.4 per cent the previous quarter.

Such an outcome will please the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) which has predicted growth of a little above 3 per cent for this year and next, with a boom in infrastructure spending a big part of that expansion.

But while the A$1.8 trillion economy is running at an above-trend pace and the job market is going strong, there is little sign of inflation.

This is one reason the RBA is considered certain to leave its policy interest rate at an all-time low 1.50 per cent for the 28th straight policy meeting later in the day.

The bank has emphasised the next move is likely to be up, but not for some time.

An added reason for such caution is a downturn in Australia's housing market, with prices nationwide posting their worst performance since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Fears of a global trade war and strains in emerging markets have only reinforced investors' expectations that rates will stay low for a long time to come.

Interest rate futures do not fully price in a hike until well into 2020. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Making the world hotter: India's expected AC explosion

British MPs debate historic Brexit deal before vote

EU finance ministers struggle for eurozone reform deal

France, Germany move to save EU digital tax proposal

China's Xi in Panama on mission to bolster clout in Latin America

US wants 'concrete' trade action from China within 90 days

Editor's Choice

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leadership departures compound Asia Fashion's many ills

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
3 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
4 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
5 ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray

Must Read

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

file6ucb9zu23yp12md3i2ea.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

EY global CEO Mark Weinberger to depart on July 1, 2019; successor to be named next month

Dec 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: KLW Holdings, SembMarine, SGX, Singtel, Sunrise Shares Holdings

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

KLW investor pays S$1m due in legal claim with postdated cheque

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening