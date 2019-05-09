You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia's jobs miracle proves to be all government work

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 1:52 PM

file74c9cxv3yc81akggu7t5.jpg
Earlier this week, the central bank signalled a cut in interest rates might be needed should employment not continue to improve as it expected.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Governments of all stripes like to take credit for the jobs created in an economy, but in Australia's case it is literally true.

According to figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) all the gains in employment for the year to February were in the public sector, some 292,900 in all.

By contrast, private sector jobs actually shrank by 8,300.

The reliance on government to generate jobs could be a potential headache for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which has been counting on continued gains to offset sluggish wages and falling home prices.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"While the RBA still sees the labour market as "strong", jobs in the last year were entirely driven by the public sector, with the private sector flat, the worst outcome since the global financial crisis," said George Tharenou, an economist at UBS.

Earlier this week, the central bank signalled a cut in interest rates might be needed should employment not continue to improve as it expected.

The official data cast a new light on Prime Minister Scott Morrison's oft-repeated boast that it was his Liberal National government that was responsible for record jobs growth in recent years.

Mr Morrison is currently on the campaign trail ahead of an election on May 18, and could well lose power to the opposition Labor Party if opinion polls are to be believed.

The strength of the labour market has been a key selling point for Mr Morrison, though the centre-right politician never dwells on the fact that the new jobs created were public ones.

Much of the surge in public jobs came in professional positions which leaped almost 136,000 in the 12 months to February - and by 107,000 between August and November alone, the ABS data showed.

Community and personal service workers added over 57,000 net new positions, while clerical and administrative positions grew by 75,000.

In all, public jobs reached 1.9 million at the end of February, while the private sector employed 10.9 million.

The ABS releases its labour force report every month but the detailed breakdown by occupation only comes out quarterly.

The latest report for March showed employment rising by 25,700 and a jobless rate near eight-year lows of 5.0 per cent, but contained no breakdown by industry.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Suu Kyi tries to save face with Myanmar reporters' release

Indonesian president aims for slimmer government in second term

Singapore's fake news law may hurt innovation, says Google

Vietnam posts US$500m trade deficit in April; coffee exports down 13%

Weakest US bond auction in decade validates Dimon’s warning

Policy easing on the cards as Philippine Q1 economic growth disappoints

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
3 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
4 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)
5 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls

Must Read

Best World.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

AK_cat2_0905.jpg
May 9, 2019
Transport

AirHelp ranking of airlines and airports of 2019; Singapore's Changi in 7th spot

AK_hna_0905.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

HNA’s Hong Kong spat is a sign of worse to come

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening