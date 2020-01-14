You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia's massive fires could become routine, climate scientists warn

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 12:04 PM

rk_AUSfire_140120.jpg
Bushfires ravaging Australia have provided a foretaste of the kinds of conditions that could become normal unless the world moves rapidly to curb emissions of the greenhouse gases driving global warming, scientists have warned.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[LONDON] Bushfires ravaging Australia have provided a foretaste of the kinds of conditions that could become normal unless the world moves rapidly to curb emissions of the greenhouse gases driving global warming, scientists have warned.

Although Australia's government and parts of its media have attempted to downplay the role of man-made climate change in making the country more vulnerable to wildfires, a review of 57 scientific papers published since 2013 suggested clear links.

"We're not going to reverse climate change on any conceivable timescale. So the conditions that are happening now, they won't go away," Richard Betts, Head of Climate Impacts Research at Britain's Met Office Hadley Centre, who co-authored the review, told a news conference in London on Monday.

The review found that climate change had led to an increase in the frequency and severity of what scientists call "fire weather" - periods with a high fire risk due to some combination of hotter temperatures, low humidity, low rainfall and strong winds.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The effects had not only been observed in Australia, but from the western United States and Canada, to southern Europe, Scandinavia, the Amazon and Siberia, the review found.

SEE ALSO

New climate models suggest Paris goals may be out of reach

Globally, fire weather seasons have lengthened across about 25 per cent of the Earth's vegetated surface, resulting in about a 20 per cent increase in the mean length of the fire weather season, according to observational data.

Mr Betts said Australia was particularly vulnerable to fires since its land area had warmed by more than the rise in average global temperature of about 1 deg C since pre-industrial times.

The World Meteorological Organisation says the global temperature increase could hit 3 to 5 deg C this century - more than three times limits agreed in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement - if nothing is done to stop rising emissions.

"Temperature conditions in Australia are extreme at the moment but they are what we expect to happen on average in a world of three degrees of global warming," Mr Betts said. "It brings it home to you what climate change means."

The review was carried out using ScienceBrief.org, a new online research platform set up by Britain's University of East Anglia and Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research.

At least 28 people have been killed in the Australian fires that have destroyed 2,000 homes and razed 11.2 million hectares, nearly half the area of the United Kingdom.

After weeks of criticism over his handling of the crisis, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday he would propose a high-powered inquiry into the disaster, including the impact of climate change.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

New climate models suggest Paris goals may be out of reach

Flood-hit Jakarta residents sue over deadly disaster

China's trade surplus with US dropped 8.5% to US$296b in 2019

Taal volcano in Philippines spews lava, ash for third day, 30,000 flee

Hong Kong pins hopes on trade, finance to restore economy

Singapore firms want Budget to address rising business costs, wages: SBF

BREAKING

Jan 14, 2020 01:37 PM
Banking & Finance

UK-linked Enigma consortium applies for Singapore digibank licence

A CONSORTIUM led by Enigma Group has applied for a digital full bank licence in the Republic, with the aim of...

Jan 14, 2020 01:29 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon up 0.38% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in positive territory on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index gaining 12...

Jan 14, 2020 01:18 PM
Government & Economy

New climate models suggest Paris goals may be out of reach

[PARIS] New climate models show carbon dioxide is a more potent greenhouse gas than previously understood, a finding...

Jan 14, 2020 01:10 PM
Government & Economy

Flood-hit Jakarta residents sue over deadly disaster

[JAKARTA] Jakarta's governor has been hit with a lawsuit filed by residents of the sprawling city after torrential...

Jan 14, 2020 12:47 PM
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale volume shrinks 27.4% in 2019: SRX

THE number of Singapore condominium units resold last year totalled just 9,017, sliding 27.4 per cent from 2018,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly