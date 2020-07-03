You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia's new virus cases fall, but testing blitz runs into resistance

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 11:00 AM

nz_fawkner_030735.jpg
Australia reported a drop in new coronavirus cases on Friday, with a surge in the second most populated state Victoria appearing to have eased, although more than 10,000 people have refused to be tested in hotspot suburbs of Melbourne.
PHOTO: AFP

[MELBOURNE] Australia reported a drop in new coronavirus cases on Friday, with a surge in the second most populated state Victoria appearing to have eased, although more than 10,000 people have refused to be tested in hotspot suburbs of Melbourne.

There were 66 new cases in Victoria on...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China's services sector grows at fastest pace in over a decade in June: Caixin PMI

As US struggles with virus, Trump heads to Mount Rushmore for fireworks

US sees 51,000 new Covid-19 cases, infection rising in 37 states

Monkeys infected with novel coronavirus developed short-term immunity

China military exercises will 'further destabilise' South China Sea: Pentagon

PAP says Chee Soon Juan should admit SDP campaign is based on false claim

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 10:56 AM
Consumer

Australia retail sales see record surge in May as economy reopens

[SYDNEY] Australian retail sales saw a record surge in May, official data showed on Friday, as a wide scale easing...

Jul 3, 2020 10:43 AM
Garage

Wireless laser communications startup Transcelestial snags US$9.6m from EDBI, Wavemaker

SINGAPORE-BASED deep tech startup Transcelestial has raised US$9.6 million in a Series A funding round co-led by...

Jul 3, 2020 10:11 AM
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit says CAD interviewed CIO as part of probe

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (EC World Reit) has received a letter dated June 30 from the Commercial...

UPDATED 30 min ago
Jul 3, 2020 10:03 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise as strong US jobs data rekindles recovery hopes

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Friday, on track for a fourth straight session of gains, after a record surge...

Jul 3, 2020 09:58 AM
Government & Economy

China's services sector grows at fastest pace in over a decade in June: Caixin PMI

[BEIJING] China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade in June as the easing of coronavirus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.