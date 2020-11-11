You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia's Nov consumer sentiment jumps to seven-year highs

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 8:34 AM

nz_nsw_111140.jpg
A measure of Australian consumer sentiment climbed for a third straight month in November to a seven-year high as consumers became more optimistic about the country's economy with the coronavirus pandemic now under control.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] A measure of Australian consumer sentiment climbed for a third straight month in November to a seven-year high as consumers became more optimistic about the country's economy with the coronavirus pandemic now under control.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment released on Wednesday added 2.5 per cent in November from October, when it had climbed 11.9 per cent.

The index is now 11 per cent above its level a year ago and at 107.7 implies optimists outnumbered pessimists.

"This is another strong result," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans.

"The most important developments since last month have been the significant unwinding of restrictions across Victoria and the reopening of the Victoria-New South Wales border."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Confidence in Victoria, which eased coronavirus restrictions this month as a second-wave outbreak was contained, surged 9 per cent.

The survey was conducted over Nov 2-6 when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) trimmed its cash rate to 0.1 per cent and expanded its government bond-buying programme.

The components of the index showed mixed results.

The sub-index measuring the outlook for the economy over the next 12 months jumped 8.4 per cent in November from October, while the outlook for the next five years ticked up slightly.

In a welcome sign for retailers heading into the critical Christmas shopping season, the measure of whether consumers felt it was a good time to buy a major household item rose 6.7 per cent.

However, consumers felt less confident about their finances.

The measure of family finances compared with a year earlier slipped 3.2 per cent and the outlook for the next 12 months was mostly flat.

Still, the sub-index measuring 'time to buy a dwelling' climbed 8 per cent.

Westpac Banking Corp and the Melbourne Institute surveyed 1,200 people from across the county.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

South Korea's Oct unemployment rate rises; jobs fall at fastest pace in six months

UK plans sweeping new powers to stop deals that risk national security

New Zealand central bank delays bank capital hike to 2022, to review LVR

No more fiscal firehose? That might be okay by the Federal Reserve

More tech executives than tech critics on Biden's transition team

Swiss spies benefitted from secret CIA encryption firm: probe

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 11, 2020 08:42 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's Oct unemployment rate rises; jobs fall at fastest pace in six months

[SEOUL] South Korea's unemployment rate climbed to a three-month high in October, while the number of employed fell...

Nov 11, 2020 08:39 AM
Government & Economy

UK plans sweeping new powers to stop deals that risk national security

[LONDON] Britain will intervene to block takeovers and corporate deals that threaten national security, the...

Nov 11, 2020 08:35 AM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property full-year profit tumbles 66.4% on Covid-19 hit

REAL estate developer and manager Frasers Property has posted a 66.4 per cent drop in net profit to S$188.1 million...

Nov 11, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on cheap yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday despite a mixed performance on the US market, as a cheap yen against...

Nov 11, 2020 07:41 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand central bank delays bank capital hike to 2022, to review LVR

[WELLINGTON] The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Wednesday it had delayed the start of increases in bank...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Shell Singapore to cut 500 jobs over three years amid Pulau Bukom reorganisation

Fate of troubled Malaysia Airlines hangs by a thread

DoctorxDentist to delist doctors after clash with Singapore Medical Association

Those who need a Covid-19 test can get it from 600 approved providers, says Gan

Singapore's Scorpio Electric raises US$6.3m to develop electric motorcycle

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for