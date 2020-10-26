You are here

Australia's second-wave epicentre records zero new virus cases

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 11:11 AM

Australian health officials on Monday reported no new coronavirus cases or deaths in Victoria state, which has spent months under onerous restrictions after becoming the epicentre of the country's second wave.
It was the first 24-hour period without any new Covid-19 cases...

