You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia's top retail bank boss warns of sharp economic slowdown

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 3:17 PM

file79941dkd4ba166pec4sy.jpg
Australia faces a 10 per cent economic contraction in the March quarter as shockwaves from the coronavirus pandemic rip through the economy, the head of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), the country's largest lender, warned on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia faces a 10 per cent economic contraction in the March quarter as shockwaves from the coronavirus pandemic rip through the economy, the head of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), the country's largest lender, warned on Monday.

Citing data from the bank's live payments system, CBA chief executive Matt Comyn said consumption has fallen heavily in recent weeks as widespread restrictions on the movement of people have hit demand.

"Probably a base case for the March quarter would be something in the order of a 10 per cent contraction in the economy," Mr Comyn said in a video conference hosted by the Australian Financial Review on Monday.

Mr Comyn said a week or so ago he would have probably estimated a contraction of 5 per cent to 6 per cent.

Australia has rolled out increasingly restrictive measures to combat the spread of coronavirus. Around 4,200 people have tested positive nationally, and the death toll stands at 18.

SEE ALSO

EasyJet grounds entire fleet as coronavirus pushes airlines to the brink

The A$2 trillion (S$1.75 trillion) economy has dodged a recession since the early 1990s, but surging unemployment and higher loan losses are likely to cripple growth in what could be the country's steepest economic downturn.

More than 100,000 Australian workers have already been stood down as retailers and restaurants shut shop, leading to ever longer queues outside the country's welfare office.

Australia's biggest banks are watching the impacts play out as they offer deferral periods on loans to beleaguered industries and consumers.

When asked if Australia's economic contraction in the June quarter could be in the order of 25 per cent as some predict for the US economy, Mr Comyn said it was "certainly possible".

"Of course, I hope it does not come to that. And I think that is why the government has and will continue to put in place very substantial measures to enable businesses to stay intact."

Australia is battening down the hatches to prevent a scarring economic crisis, with the country's central bank taking a foray into quantitative easing after reducing interest rates to a record low of 0.25 per cent.

The government has also rolled out three fiscal stimulus packages totalling A$320 billion, with the latest on Monday offering "job keeper" payments to companies to help them keep people employed.

Economists, in general, are predicting Australia's unemployment rate will soar above 11 per cent by June and annual economic output will shrink by 3 per cent in 2020.

The most recent data showed Australia's economy expanding by 2.2 per cent in the December quarter from a year earlier, while the jobless rate fell to 5.1 per cent in February. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Europe gets no respite from lockdowns after deadly weekend

Netanyahu aide diagnosed with coronavirus, unclear if Israeli PM affected

Quick takes: MAS carefully nipped Singdollar strength in the bud, analysts say

Drop in China's new coronavirus cases; none in Wuhan for 6th day

Britain orders 10,000 ventilators from F1, aerospace consortium

National Wages Council recommends lower MVC or 10% of basic pay, if cuts needed

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 30, 2020 03:33 PM
Transport

EasyJet grounds entire fleet as coronavirus pushes airlines to the brink

[LONDON] British low cost airline easyJet said it had grounded its entire fleet of over 330 aircraft and had no...

Mar 30, 2020 03:30 PM
Stocks

Australia shares post record daily gain after stimulus package

[SYDNEY] Australian shares rose 7 per cent on Monday in their biggest single-day jump in history, as a stimulus...

Mar 30, 2020 03:26 PM
Consumer

Sanofi, Regeneron expand testing of potential coronavirus treatment

[BENGALURU] Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc have expanded a clinical trial of their rheumatoid arthritis...

Mar 30, 2020 03:11 PM
Energy & Commodities

Anglo American cancels rough-diamond sales on coronavirus lockdowns

[BENGALURU] Anglo American said on Monday its diamond unit De Beers Group will not hold its third sales event, due...

Mar 30, 2020 03:09 PM
Government & Economy

Europe gets no respite from lockdowns after deadly weekend

[ITALY] European officials warned against loosening lockdowns after the coronavirus outbreak claimed more than 3,000...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.