You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia's unemployment rate unexpectedly falls but virus risks build

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 9:59 AM

rk_sydney_190320.jpg
Australia's unemployment rate surprisingly slipped in February though risks are surging as travel restrictions and lockdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic threatened to push the economy into recession.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australia's unemployment rate surprisingly slipped in February though risks are surging as travel restrictions and lockdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic threatened to push the economy into recession.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed the jobless rate eased to 5.1 per cent when economists were expecting 5.3 per cent. A total of 26,700 new jobs were created in the month, more than the 10,000 expected.

The better-than-expected outcome did nothing to boost market sentiment as strained financial markets await further policy actions from governments and central banks.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which cut its cash rate to a record low 0.5 per cent earlier this month citing the virus as a "significant" uncertainty, is likely to announce new stimulus measures later at 0330 GMT.

Economists expect it to cut interest rates to 0.25 per cent and launch its first ever quantitative easing programme in a bid to prevent the country's first recession in nearly three decades.

SEE ALSO

Trump says 20% unemployment would be 'absolute worst case'

The RBA has already signalled it would consider yield curve control (YCC) as part of its quantitative easing programme, where it would buy local government bonds to help keep risk-free rates low and stable.

Economists at major banks are still predicting a recession this year, which would take Australia's jobless rate to 6.5 per cent -7.5 per cent. The last time unemployment rose above 7.5 per cent was in 1998.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government has also flagged further economic measures on top of the A$17 billion of fiscal stimulus already announced.

The ABS said there was "no notable impact" in Thursday's figures from the coronavirus or recent bushfires that had ravaged large swathes of the country late last year.

The hit to employment is only just felt as Australia's flag carrier Qantas became the country's first major company on Thursday to stand down about two thirds of its workforce.

Qantas, which suspended all international flights, is in talks with grocer Woolworths Group about redeploying some of its workers.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

South Korea reports 152 new coronavirus cases, total 8,565: KCDC

China reports no new domestic virus cases for first time, but 34 imported

Bank of Japan policymaker warned of recession risk before virus hit economy: minutes

ECB launches bond purchase scheme to stem coronavirus rout

Japan's Feb inflation slows, coronavirus puts Bank of Japan's focus on growth

French finance minister ups pressure on ECB over crisis response

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 19, 2020 09:56 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea reports 152 new coronavirus cases, total 8,565: KCDC

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 152 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the national tally to 8,565, the Korea...

Mar 19, 2020 09:54 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks halt slide at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened slightly lower on Thursday, halting a slide after the European Central Bank...

Mar 19, 2020 09:49 AM
Companies & Markets

2 ST Engineering units set up S$5b multicurrency medium-term note programme

TWO of ST Engineering's wholly-owned subsidiaries have established a S$5 billion multicurrency medium-term note...

Mar 19, 2020 09:49 AM
Government & Economy

China reports no new domestic virus cases for first time, but 34 imported

[BEIJING] China on Thursday reported no new domestic cases of the coronavirus for the first time since it started...

Mar 19, 2020 09:40 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Thursday's open; STI down 0.5%

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Thursday, after the European Central Bank announced a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.