You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Average cost of hiring an expatriate in Singapore fell in 2017: poll

Mon, May 28, 2018 - 1:49 PM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

THE average cost of employing an expatriate in Singapore has shrunk by over US$12,000 compared to the year before.

This brings the value of a typical annual compensation and benefits package for an expatriate middle-manager in Singapore to US$223,095 in 2017, from US$235,545 in 2016.

This was one of the findings of the latest MyExpatriate Market Pay survey published annually by ECA International, an information and software provider in the management and assignment of employees around the world.

ECA International regional director for Asia Lee Quane noted that this marked one of the most dramatic falls in expatriate costs in Asia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"However, Singapore remains one of the 20 most expensive countries in terms of the cost of employing expatriate staff, despite having very low personal tax rates," he added.

Malaysia saw an even bigger drop of US$17,188 to the average expatriate pay package, keeping it at the bottom of the 40-country list.

This brings the average cost of employing an expatriate at a middle-manager level in Malaysia to US$150,868, less than half of what it would cost to send an expatriate to Japan.

"As Malaysia has much cheaper accommodation costs than its Asian neighbours and relatively low levels of tax, the country sits at the bottom of the rankings as the least expensive city included in the rankings," Mr Quane explained.

Elsewhere in Asia, expatriate pay packages in Hong Kong rose in 2017, after previously hitting a five-year low in 2016. The value of a typical expatriate pay package in Hong Kong is now US$268,514, up slightly by US$3,027.

In contrast, the average pay package of expatriates in China has dropped by around US$6,000 to US$276,387, as the gap continues to narrow between expatriates in Hong Kong and those on the mainland.

Mr Quane explained that this is a result of exchange rate movements as the Hong Kong dollar strengthened against the Chinese yuan. China still ranks higher and is the fourth most expensive country in the world for a company to employ expatriates.

In Europe, the UK has become significantly cheaper for companies to send staff to from abroad, slipping behind Japan in the rankings, given the weakness in the pound sterling. The total expatriate pay package in the UK stood at US$344,508, below Japan's US$356,224 last year.

Government & Economy

China to host Iran to avoid project disruption amid nuclear deal doubt

South Korean president might join Trump, Kim in Singapore for 3-way summit: Official

China warns US vessels to leave disputed waters

MAS affirms commitment to BIS Foreign Exchange Global Code

US despatches army of envoys to salvage talks

German carmakers morally obliged to refit dirty diesels: minister

Editor's Choice

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

BT_20180528_NBGOLD26WIFI_3451281.jpg
May 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Gold bulls puzzled why metal hasn't performed amid tensions

BT_20180528_RCCOL283GKM_3451694.jpg
May 28, 2018
Stocks

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

Most Read

1 Hyflux woes not a sign that loans to power companies are riskier: Moody's
2 Indonesian tycoon buys 2 Bt Pasoh shophouses
3 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
4 Leonie Gardens in District 9 goes en bloc with S$800m reserve price; Lakeside Apartments at S$240m
5 Creative-Huawei lawsuit: Appeals court grants Creative S$2.3m in extra damages
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_MAZARS_280518_4.jpg
May 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing

May 28, 2018
Real Estate

St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price

May 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, AEM, Mencast

May 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS affirms commitment to BIS Foreign Exchange Global Code

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening