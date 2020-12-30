You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK: SUPPORTING AVIATION

Aviation sector to get S$84 million extra support from Singapore government

Funding will go towards defraying increased costs of operations, retraining workers, and investing in productivity to position the sector for recovery
Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM
As the aviation sector waits for the pandemic-induced turbulence to blow over, the government has earmarked S$84 million as additional aid to tide the sector through the winter.
Singapore

AS THE aviation sector waits for the pandemic-induced turbulence to blow over, the government has earmarked S$84 million as additional aid to tide the sector through the winter.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), in a media statement on Tuesday, announced...

