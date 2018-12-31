You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bangladesh's Election Commission investigating vote rigging allegations

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Dhaka

BANGLADESH'S Election Commission is investigating allegations of vote rigging coming from across the country on Sunday, a spokesman told Reuters, as polling for a general election marred by violence drew to a close.

Clashes between supporters of the ruling Awami League and its opponents have killed at least 10 and wounded more than 20, police said.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said one of its candidates from Dhaka was stabbed while he was moving around in his constituency. Police said the circumstances of the attack on Salahuddin Ahmed were not yet clear.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Election Commission said it would act if rigging was confirmed in the first fully competitive general election in a decade. "Allegations are coming from across the country and those are under investigation," commission spokesman SM Asaduzzaman said. "If we get any confirmation from our own channels then measures will be taken as per rules."

Reuters reporters across the country of 165 million people saw sparse turnout at polling booths during the election. Early results show Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina heading for a landslide election win, giving her a third straight term in office.

Mahbub Talukdar, one of the five election commissioners who stirred a controversy last week by saying there was no level-playing field for the parties, told Reuters he did not see any opposition polling agents near the Dhaka booth where he voted, suggesting they had been kept away.

The clashes in the Muslim-majority country broke out between workers of the Awami League and its opponents, led by the BNP of former prime minister Khaleda Zia. At least one of the victims was attacked by a machete-carrying group, police said, adding a man from a paramilitary auxiliary force also died.

Alleging vote manipulation, at least six candidates fighting against the Awami League withdrew from the contest in Khulna, a divisional headquarters 300km south-west of Dhaka.

The BNP boycotted the last election in 2014 claiming it wouldn't be free and fair. The party has been hobbled by the absence of Khaleda, 74, who has been in jail since February on corruption charges which she says are politically motivated.

Ms Hasina and Khaleda have alternated in power for most of the last three decades and this is the first election the BNP has contested without its leader.

It stitched together the National Unity Front alliance with smaller parties, but has alleged its supporters and candidates faced attacks and intimidation, including shootings and arrests, at the hands of ruling party activists during campaigning. Some BNP leaders and a European diplomat said they feared the election would be rigged. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_KRALLIANZ_3655294.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

BT_20181231_KOPI31_3655316.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia Smelting Corp fires up as tin demand shines

Most Read

1 Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons
2 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
3 Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board
4 Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer
5 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand

Must Read

BT_20181229_COVER29OT3T_3654850-1.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Brunch

The new cold war: a long freeze in global ties

BT_20181229_YOIGLS29BWSI_3654830.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

BT_20181229_SPCANOPY29HDN1_3654762.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Garage

Canopy Power raises the eco element in island paradise resorts

BT_20181229_SHUT29_3654241.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Government & Economy

US government shutdown likely to extend into 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening