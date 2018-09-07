You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of Canada hints it may hike rates even if Nafta collapses

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 6:57 AM

BP_Bank of Canada_070918_12.jpg
A senior Bank of Canada official on Thursday indicated the central bank may be forced to raise interest rates if talks to renegotiate the Nafta trade pact fail, saying protectionist measures could spur inflation.
PHOTO: AFP

[REGINA, Saskatchewan] A senior Bank of Canada official on Thursday indicated the central bank may be forced to raise interest rates if talks to renegotiate the Nafta trade pact fail, saying protectionist measures could spur inflation.

Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins - speaking a day after the Canadian central bank held rates steady - reiterated that more rate rises would be warranted to keep inflation on target. The BoC's goal is to keep inflation at 2 per cent.

Talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), which groups the United States, Canada and Mexico, are continuing in Washington, and Wilkins said the bank might be faced with a complex monetary policy trade-off. On the one hand, a collapse of the pact would hit wages, income and growth as higher tariffs kicked in, she said.

"On the other hand, protectionist measures create risks to the upside for inflation, especially when the economy is operating near full capacity. In weighing these trade-offs, you can be sure that Governing Council will not lose sight of our primary mission," she said in the prepared text of a speech.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Low and stable inflation will help reduce at least one source of uncertainty for companies and households," she added. The bank has raised rates four times since July 2017 as the economy has strengthened.

Ms Wilkins said "the implications of the current trade environment" had dominated the bank's discussions ahead of the Wednesday rate announcement.

She said although the Canadian economy was on a solid footing, trade issues were taking a toll. Businesses are wary of making investments, given the uncertainty over Nafta.

A Reuters poll of economists last week had predicted the central bank was likely to leave rates unchanged. The bank's next fixed date for unveiling a decision on rates is Oct 24.

The bank's governing council had discussed whether the gradual approach to raising rates was still appropriate and concluded that it is, Ms Wilkins added.

"The fact that they talked about dropping the gradual hiking of rates, that was something that the market was not expecting," said Hosen Marjaee, senior managing director, Canadian fixed income at Manulife Asset Management.

The Canadian dollar recovered from a nearly seven-week low after the comments to end the day about 0.4 per cent higher, while yields on shorter-dated Canadian bonds rose.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

MAS wants binding cyber security rules for Singapore financial institutions

Lianhe Zaobao serves as window to Chinese culture and the wider world, says PM Lee

HSR still holds out deals for firms with longer-term horizon

Emerging-market rout claims a blameless victim

Two more Fed hikes 'could trigger a bear market'

Editor's Choice

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

BT_20180907_JQFACE7_3554768.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore - its first in Asia

BP_GIC_070918_5.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC still sees gems in tech sector despite stretched valuations

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

BT_20180907_JQFACE7_3554768.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore - its first in Asia

BP_GIC_070918_5.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC still sees gems in tech sector despite stretched valuations

BT_20180907_INDONTAX7_3555047.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Prices down, but hold off on buying Indonesia stocks for now, strategists say

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening