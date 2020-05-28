You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of England's Andrew Bailey: UK risks 'longer and harder recovery'

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 6:46 AM

nz_bailey_280534.jpg
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday Britain's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could be "longer and harder" than anticipated and fresh bids to boost growth may be needed.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday Britain's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could be "longer and harder" than anticipated and fresh bids to boost growth may be needed.

Bailey hinted that further interest rate cuts and quantitative easing - which sees the bank buy government bonds, printing new money in the process - could be in the pipeline.

"The Bank stands ready to do whatever we can to support UK households and businesses during this period of economic disruption and get through this together," he stated in an article in The Guardian newspaper.

"In view of the risks we face, it is of course right that we consider what further options, such as cutting interest rates into unprecedented territory, might be available in the future.

"But it is also important that we consider very carefully the issues that such choices would give rise to."

SEE ALSO

HK, Huawei could 'deep freeze' UK-China ties

Britain's economy shrank in the first quarter at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis as the country went into coronavirus lockdown in late March.

The Bank of England had already cut its benchmark interest rate to a record-low 0.1 per cent from 0.25 per cent to tackle the coming "economic shock" from the pandemic.

Earlier this month, it predicted UK output would crash by 14 per cent this year due to Covid-19, as it left the rate unchanged.

The British government has launched state-backed micro-loans of up to £50,000 (S$86,900) for small businesses and a costly "furlough" jobs retention scheme under which the government is paying the bulk of wages until October.

But Mr Bailey noted on Wednesday that about one in five companies in Britain had still reported temporarily closing or a pause in trading, while nearly a quarter had seen their turnover halve.

Meanwhile, welfare claims have surged and the unemployment rate is now likely around 10 per cent, he said.

"No one can be sure exactly how the pandemic will unfold," Mr Bailey added in his article.

"There are reasons to believe that economic activity will return at a faster pace than in many past recessions, but this depends on how the measures continue to be eased, what degree of natural caution is shown by people, and how much longer-term damage is done to the economy.

"The risks are undoubtedly on the downside for a longer and harder recovery."

The government said on Tuesday it was ready to support coronavirus-ravaged companies whose collapse would harm the economy, stressing any funds would be given on a "last resort" basis.

The business support plan - dubbed Project Birch - would only apply once a company had exhausted other sources of funding such as existing investors and banks.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 06:52 AM
Transport

Another cruise crew member in coronavirus limbo dies of apparent suicide

[MIAMI] A cruise ship crew member died last week of self-inflicted harm, the US Coast Guard said Wednesday as it...

May 28, 2020 06:51 AM
Transport

Boeing says production of embattled 737 MAX has resumed

[NEW YORK] Boeing has resumed production of the 737 MAX at a "low" rate following two deadly crashes that led to the...

May 28, 2020 06:49 AM
Technology

Canadian court rules against Huawei executive fighting extradition

[VANCOUVER] Chinese Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou suffered a legal setback on Wednesday when a Canadian judge ruled...

May 28, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

US outlook highly uncertain, businesses 'pessimistic': Federal Reserve

[WASHINGTON] After weeks of economic shutdowns, the outlook for a US rebound remains "highly uncertain" and...

May 28, 2020 06:40 AM
Stocks

Europe: Euro zone shares supported by recovery plan, banks jump

[BENGALURU] Euro zone stocks were buoyed on Wednesday by a 750-billion-euro (S$1.17 trillion) plan to prop up EU...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.