You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of Japan announces unscheduled 200b yen bond-buying plan, injects more funds

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 12:49 PM

AB_boj1_130320.jpg
The Bank of Japan on Friday said it would buy 200 billion yen (S$2.67 billion) of Japanese government bonds with five to ten years to maturity in an unscheduled move as the local debt market capitulated to investors' rush for liquidity.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan on Friday said it would buy 200 billion yen (S$2.67 billion) of Japanese government bonds with five to ten years to maturity in an unscheduled move as the local debt market capitulated to investors' rush for liquidity.

The BOJ also announced it would inject an additional 1.5 trillion yen in two-week lending in a sign of alarm at the central bank over drying liquidity in financial markets.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 13, 2020 12:45 PM
Government & Economy

Australia tells citizens to reconsider all foreign travel amid virus pandemic

[SYDNEY] Australia on Friday warned citizens the novel coronavirus pandemic is now so widespread that they should...

Mar 13, 2020 12:44 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Jan factory output rises 0.6% y-o-y, slows from Dec

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's industrial production rose 0.6 per cent in January from a year earlier, the second...

Mar 13, 2020 12:22 PM
Government & Economy

Japan vows 'bold' step to beat virus fallout, signals big spending package

[TOKYO] Japan must take "bold and unprecedented" steps to beat the economic fallout from the coronavirus, its...

Mar 13, 2020 12:14 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: Border restrictions on 4 European countries, no port calls for cruises, advisories for large events

SINGAPORE is introducing new border restrictions for travellers from Italy, France, Spain and Germany; more...

Mar 13, 2020 12:07 PM
Life & Culture

Formula One in turmoil as season-opening Australian Grand Prix cancelled

[MELBOURNE] Formula One's season was thrown into turmoil Friday with the Australian Grand Prix cancelled just hours...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.