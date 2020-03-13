Bank of Japan announces unscheduled 200b yen bond-buying plan, injects more funds

The Bank of Japan on Friday said it would buy 200 billion yen (S$2.67 billion) of Japanese government bonds with five to ten years to maturity in an unscheduled move as the local debt market capitulated to investors' rush for liquidity.

The BOJ also announced it would inject an additional 1.5 trillion yen in two-week lending in a sign of alarm at the central bank over drying liquidity in financial markets.

REUTERS