You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of Japan debated whether to boost stimulus if inflation momentum stalls: Oct summary

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 10:49 AM

WH_japanbank_10202.jpg
Bank of Japan policymakers debated whether extra easing measures were needed to hit the central bank's inflation target at its last policy meeting, a summary of opinions showed on Monday, as heightened risks threatened a fragile economic recovery.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan policymakers debated whether extra easing measures were needed to hit the central bank's inflation target at its last policy meeting, a summary of opinions showed on Monday, as heightened risks threatened a fragile economic recovery.

Some in the BOJ's nine-member board insisted on the need to communicate to markets the central bank would maintain loose monetary policy given the time need to accelerate inflation to its 2 per cent price goal, the summary of the Oct 30-31 meeting showed.

One of the members said additional easing measures would be needed "without hesitation" if momentum toward achieving the inflation target falters.

"In the current situation where risks are skewed to the downside, the Bank should continue to examine whether additional monetary easing will be necessary," another board member was quoted as saying in the summary.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the October meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady but introduced new forward guidance to indicate more clearly its readiness to cut rates if needed, underscoring its concern over simmering overseas risks.

SEE ALSO

Japan's Sept core machinery orders fall 2.9% month-on-month: government

In its policy statement last month, the BOJ said it expected short- and long-term interest rates to stay at their present or lower levels given the possibility efforts toward achieving the elusive price target stall.

Board member Goushi Kataoka dissented on the decision to change forward guidance, saying such momentum had already been lost.

In the October meeting summary, some board members warned that long-term uncertainties remained high even as short-term risks temporarily eased on progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

One board member said the BOJ needed to signal that its policy stance was now further tilted toward monetary accommodation and a "downward bias in the policy rates."

However, another member said there had been no increase in risks that the inflation target would be not be met. The board members are not named in the summary.

Under its yield curve control policy, the BOJ pledges to guide short-term rates at -0.1 per cent and the 10-year government bond yield around 0 per cent. It also buys government bonds and risky assets to accelerate inflation to its price goal.

Japanese policymakers have been under pressure to offset the impact on the domestic economy from an overseas slowdown with a diminishing tool-kit, as soft global demand hurts the export-reliant economy.

Given heightened risks to the outlook, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday asked his cabinet to compile a package of stimulus measures to support the economy and build infrastructure to cope with natural disasters.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Nov 11, 2019 11:04 AM
Companies & Markets

AEI to sell business to exec directors for S$6.4m; they step down on Monday

ALUMINIUM producer AEI Corp is selling its business and liabilities to the investment vehicle of its executive...

Nov 11, 2019 10:51 AM
Government & Economy

MAS to roll out US$2b green finance programme

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will launch a US$2 billion programme to accelerate the growth of Singapore...

Nov 11, 2019 10:46 AM
Government & Economy

Two Hong Kong protesters shot, one in critical condition

[HONG KONG] A Hong Kong police officer shot two protesters, as the financial hub reeled from citywide efforts to...

UPDATED 25 min ago
Nov 11, 2019 10:30 AM
Energy & Commodities

BHP sees growth, strong returns from petroleum business

[BENGALURU] BHP Group on Monday said its petroleum business would deliver the company strong returns and cash flow...

Nov 11, 2019 10:29 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil slips on jitters over US-China trade talks progress

[TOKYO] Oil prices fell on Monday on renewed caution over the prospects of a trade deal between the United States...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly