Bank of Japan governor sees moderate economic growth, eyes coronavirus impact

[TOKYO] Japan's economy is likely to continue a moderate recovery as downward pressure seen in the last quarter tapers off, although the new coronavirus outbreak creates uncertainty on the economic outlook, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday.

Uncertainty is high because of the new virus' impact on Japanese exports, output and inbound tourists from China, Mr Kuroda told the parliament, adding that he was watching the effects with "grave concern".

