Bank of Japan has sufficient schemes to respond to pandemic: June meeting summary

The Bank of Japan has laid out sufficient schemes to respond to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and can carefully examine their effects for the time being, one of the board members was quoted as saying at their June rate review.

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan has laid out sufficient schemes to respond to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and can carefully examine their effects for the time being, one of the board members was quoted as saying at their June rate review.

Another board member said the BOJ must use all available tools boldly under the current policy framework to protect businesses, jobs, and markets, the summary of opinions showed on Wednesday.

REUTERS