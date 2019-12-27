You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of Japan policymaker shuns IMF proposal to set price target in range: meeting

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 8:20 AM

nz_boj_271239.jpg
A Bank of Japan policymaker played down the chance of meeting a proposal by the International Monetary Fund to tweak the central bank's 2 per cent inflation target into a looser goal set in a range, a summary of opinions at the BOJ's December rate review showed on Friday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] A Bank of Japan policymaker played down the chance of meeting a proposal by the International Monetary Fund to tweak the central bank's 2 per cent inflation target into a looser goal set in a range, a summary of opinions at the BOJ's December rate review showed on Friday.

"The BOJ should constantly consider what works best as its policy framework. But the introduction of an inflation range target, such as that proposed by the IMF, could weaken its commitment to achieving the price target," one of the BOJ board's nine members was quoted as saying.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 08:37 AM
Government & Economy

Japan to send warship, aircraft to Middle East to protect vessels

[TOKYO] Japan will send a warship and patrol planes to protect Japanese ships in the Middle East as the situation in...

Dec 27, 2019 08:19 AM
Government & Economy

Britain set to match pre-crisis level of wages in early 2020: report

[LONDON] British real wages are expected to climb early in 2020 to levels not seen since before the financial crisis...

Dec 27, 2019 08:16 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's jobless rate falls in November to 2.2%

[TOKYO] Japan's jobless rate fell and the availability of jobs held steady in November, government data showed on...

Dec 27, 2019 08:14 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's Nov factory output falls 0.9% m-o-m

[TOKYO] Japan's factory output fell 0.9 per cent in November, government data showed on Friday, slightly less than...

Dec 27, 2019 08:11 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher helped by US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, encouraged by rallies on Wall Street with a relatively cheap yen...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly