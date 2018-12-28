Bank of Japan policymakers warned of darkening global outlook: Dec meeting summary

Several Bank of Japan policymakers warned the global economic outlook was worsening and recent oil price falls could further delay achievement of their 2 per cent inflation target, a summary of opinions at the bank's December rate review showed on Friday.

[TOKYO] Several Bank of Japan policymakers warned the global economic outlook was worsening and recent oil price falls could further delay achievement of their 2 per cent inflation target, a summary of opinions at the bank's December rate review showed on Friday.

"Uncertainty over the global economic outlook is heightening. Given such conditions are likely to persist, risks are generally skewed to the downside," one member was quoted as saying.

At the December meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady but its governor warned of heightening risks to the economic outlook as fears of a slowdown in global growth rattled markets.

REUTERS