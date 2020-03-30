Bank of Japan says ready to relax capital, liquidity requirements for banks

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Bank of Japan on Monday reiterated its stance that it was ready to relax some requirements financial institutions must meet to participate in its market operations.

[TOKYO] In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Bank of Japan on Monday reiterated its stance that it was ready to relax some requirements financial institutions must meet to participate in its market operations.

Even if financial institutions do meet necessary capital buffer and liquidity requirements, they will be eligible as counterparties to the BOJ's market operations if the central bank deems they will make steady progress in meeting the requirements, it said in a statement issued on Monday.

REUTERS