You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of Japan to stand pat, extend Covid-19 programme in coming months: survey

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 6:58 AM

rk_BOJ_191020.jpg
The Bank of Japan will keep policy steady at its meeting next week and extend the duration of its Covid-19 response measures by January at the latest, according to surveyed economists.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan will keep policy steady at its meeting next week and extend the duration of its Covid-19 response measures by January at the latest, according to surveyed economists.

All but one of 43 analysts polled by Bloomberg expect the central bank to stand pat at the two-day gathering ending on Oct 29. The economists see the BOJ largely sticking to its existing economic forecasts in its quarterly outlook report.

While little more than a tenth of respondents see the bank extending the deadline for two virus-linked funding programmes and enlarged asset purchases at the meeting, 95 per cent of them expect the decision by January.

The results follow remarks by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda last month that there is a good chance the BOJ will lengthen the time frame of the programme beyond March 31.

At the height of the pandemic the bank created two funding programs worth a total of about US$1 trillion and raised its buying limit on corporate bonds and commercial paper.

SEE ALSO

BOJ has plenty of tools to cushion Covid-19 blow, says deputy governor Wakatabe

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The extension could even come as early as this meeting" said Ryutaro Kono, chief Japan economist at BNP Paribas SA.

Still, "fiscal policy must play the leading role in supporting the economy with the BOJ helping back that up through yield curve control," he added.

To that end, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will compile another extra budget by the end of this year, according to 85 per cent of the economists.

Mr Kuroda said earlier this month that the government can keep the cost of issuing bonds low as the central bank anchors interest rates at ultra low levels to stimulate prices.

The economists see only slight tweaks to the BOJ's growth outlook and no change to its price forecasts, including its -0.5 per cent projection for the year ending in March, according the median estimate in the survey.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 07:10 AM
Consumer

China's next problem: recycling 26 million tons of discarded clothes

[SHANGHAI] "Low-carbon, warmth, love," reads the sign on a large green metal bin, into which Beijing resident Zhao...

Oct 19, 2020 06:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australia's CIMIC to sell 50% of Thiess to Elliott

[BENGALURU] CIMIC Group said on Monday it will sell half of its mining services business to activist hedge fund...

Oct 19, 2020 06:50 AM
Consumer

Crown Resorts says financial crime agency to probe Melbourne unit

[BENGALURU] Australia's Crown Resorts said on Monday the financial crime watchdog had started a formal investigation...

Oct 19, 2020 06:48 AM
Life & Culture

Mourinho questions Tottenham's mental strength after West Ham collapse

[LONDON] Jose Mourinho questioned Tottenham's mental strength after a stunning late collapse saw West Ham come from...

Oct 19, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Europe surges past 250,000 virus deaths as Israel lifts lockdown

[PARIS] Europe passed the milestone of 250,000 deaths from coronavirus on Sunday, as Israel and Australia's second-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SunMoon says in talks with a potential investor for fund raising

Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one community case

Budget airline AirAsia X out of money, needs RM500m for restart: report

Arbitration proceedings against Ezion unit Teras Conquest 2 have re-commenced

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for