Bank of Japan voices hope no catastrophy in financial services if no-deal Brexit

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he expected British and European Union authorities to work together to avert a "catastrophic" situation in financial services even in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

But the impact on customs, transportation and trade of goods and services could be "quite big" if Britain leaves the EU next March without a deal, Mr Kuroda told parliament.

"The BOJ will work together with overseas central banks, as well as external and domestic stake-holders, to scrutinise developments in Brexit and their impact on markets," he said.

REUTERS