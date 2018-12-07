You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of Japan voices hope no catastrophy in financial services if no-deal Brexit

Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 9:02 AM

BP_Bank of Japan_071218_50.jpg
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he expected British and European Union authorities to work together to avert a "catastrophic" situation in financial services even in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he expected British and European Union authorities to work together to avert a "catastrophic" situation in financial services even in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

But the impact on customs, transportation and trade of goods and services could be "quite big" if Britain leaves the EU next March without a deal, Mr Kuroda told parliament.

"The BOJ will work together with overseas central banks, as well as external and domestic stake-holders, to scrutinise developments in Brexit and their impact on markets," he said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Tariffs have hit confidence, to slow US economy: Federal Reserve's Williams

Trump golf club employs undocumented workers: report

IMF's Lagarde: Don't see 'elements of recession' in near term

Arrest of Huawei executive signals tougher US stand on China tech firms

Eiffel Tower, shops, to close as fears of French protest violence mount

US regulators warn over 'Brexit' risk to global markets, companies

Editor's Choice

BP_Print2_071218_2.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investment Outlook 2019

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
2 Stamford Tyres Q2 FY19 net profit sinks 98.8% on higher costs
3 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3
4 Kimly's exec chairman, exec director arrested by CAD, released on bail
5 KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Must Read

noble15 (1).jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble may seek court-appointed administration in Britain after Singapore authorities block relisting, board reiterates

BP_Print3_071218_3.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Real Estate

Private housing supply from H1 2019 land sales cut by 20%

BT_20181207_ATWEEKEND_3637451.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Weekend

Do diets work? Find out in BT weekend

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening