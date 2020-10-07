You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's Kuroda calls for more digitalisation, reform in Asia

Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 9:06 AM

rk_HaruhikoKuroda_071020.jpg
Asia must accelerate digitalisation and business reform to tackle challenges to achieve sustainable growth, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday, highlighting vulnerabilities in supply chains and social infrastructure.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Asia must accelerate digitalisation and business reform to tackle challenges to achieve sustainable growth, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday, highlighting vulnerabilities in supply chains and social infrastructure.

Mr Kuroda said Asia's economic conditions remain severe as a full-fledged recovery in global growth following the Covid-19 pandemic appears to be "much further down the road".

But the downturn in Asia's economy has been moderate compared with other regions due partly to solid global demand for IT-related goods produced in the region, he said.

"From a longer-term perspective, Asia must address its challenges in order to achieve sustainable economic growth" such as its low service-sector productivity and ageing populations, Mr Kuroda said. Digitalisation is among key factors in this, he added.

"Japan is one of the most rapidly ageing societies and we have been discussing how to tackle the problems arising from an ageing society," Mr Kuroda said.

SEE ALSO

Transforming the finance function in the digital age

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"I'm not so pessimistic about the impact of population ageing on the society... Encouraging digitalisation will be a driving force for raising growth potential," he told a virtual meeting of the US National Association for Business Economics.

Japan's new prime minister Yoshihide Suga has made digitalisation a key policy issue, as work-from-home and social distancing policies to prevent the spread of the virus heighten the need to speed up reform on that front.

The pandemic has also exposed vulnerabilities in Asia's supply-chain networks, though many companies are already making efforts to diversify production and procurement, Mr Kuroda said.

Business reform to adapt to changing consumer trends, such as increased demand for e-commerce and online healthcare services, may boost Asia's service-sector productivity, said Mr Kuroda, a former head of the Asian Development Bank.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 7, 2020 09:38 AM
Companies & Markets

Centurion prices S$9.8m notes due 2024

WORKER and student accommodation provider Centurion Corporation has priced about S$9.8 million in fixed-rate notes...

Oct 7, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.36...

Oct 7, 2020 09:22 AM
BT EXCLUSIVE
Consumer

Terence Loh quits BN Group amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare

BELLAGRAPH Nova Group (BN Group) co-founder Terence Loh has resigned from the newly formed company, which was...

Oct 7, 2020 09:19 AM
Government & Economy

Biden says opposed to debate if Trump still has Covid-19

[HAGERSTOWN, United States] Democrat Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would be opposed to debating Donald Trump next...

Oct 7, 2020 09:00 AM
Garage

Revolut partners Income to embed micro-insurance offerings on its app

DIGITAL payments firm Revolut has partnered with NTUC Income's micro-insurance platform, SNACK, to incorporate...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No overseas December holidays this year as borders stay mostly shut: Ong Ye Kung

Retrenchments hit 4.9 per 1,000 local employees in H1

Singapore plans Air Travel Bubbles for general travellers to revive Changi air hub

Standard testing protocols the way to open borders: Airbus Asia-Pac chief

Broker's take: DBS says 'relook 2020 winners', reduce exposure to supermarkets, glove makers

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for