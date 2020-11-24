You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's Kuroda says no immediate need to overhaul policy framework

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 11:51 AM

af_bankofjapan_241120.jpg
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he saw no immediate need to overhaul the central bank's monetary policy framework, as the hit to the economy from Covid-19 keeps inflation distant from its 2 per cent inflation target.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he saw no immediate need to overhaul the central bank's monetary policy framework, as the hit to the economy from Covid-19 keeps inflation distant from its 2 per cent inflation target.

But he said the BOJ would not rule out future debate of a review, as other major central banks such as the US Federal Reserve look deeper into why inflation remains subdued despite years of aggressive monetary easing.

"There is no need now to review our policy framework. But there could be debate at an appropriate timing in the future," Mr Kuroda said in a semi-annual testimony to parliament.

Mr Kuroda also stuck to the BOJ's view that Japan's economy is on track for a moderate recovery, even as a recent resurgence in coronavirus infections cloud the outlook.

In its current quarterly forecasts issued last month, the BOJ expects Japan's economy to contract 5.5 per cent in the fiscal year ending in March 2021 but expand 3.6 per cent in the following year.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"I don't think we need to overhaul our projections" due to the global resurgence in Covid-19 infections, Mr Kuroda said.

"Our view is that Japan isn't heading toward deflation, though we're watching developments in service consumption and capital expenditure carefully," he added.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control, the BOJ sets its short-term rate target at -0.1 per cent and that for long-term rates around zero. It also buys huge amounts of government bonds and risky assets, though inflation remains distant from its 2 per cent goal.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 11:53 AM
Government & Economy

Senior Chinese diplomat visits Japan amid regional tensions

[TOKYO] China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit Tokyo on Tuesday marking the first such high-level trip...

Nov 24, 2020 11:45 AM
Government & Economy

India first priority for vaccine delivery: Serum Institute

[NEW YORK] India will be given first priority for the delivery of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine after its British...

Nov 24, 2020 11:41 AM
Banking & Finance

China's e-yuan solves one stimulus problem

[HONG KONG] Chinese stimulus is due a high-tech upgrade. Transactions using the central bank's digital currency have...

Nov 24, 2020 11:34 AM
Government & Economy

Americans defy virus guidelines for high-risk Thanksgiving

[NEW YORK] Busy airports and serpentine queues at testing sites: many Americans plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with...

Nov 24, 2020 11:26 AM
Consumer

Chicago latest city to cap delivery fees to aid restaurants

[CHICAGO] The Chicago City Council approved a measure to cap delivery fees third-party delivery services can charge...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Broadway Industrial, Top Glove, Sembmarine, Starburst

Booking platforms' commission fees for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers prompt STB warning

Singapore stocks open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.7%

Hyflux JMs seek parties keen to take part in firm's revamp

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for