Bank of Japan's Kuroda says ready to ease without hesitation if inflation target threatened

Thu, Dec 26, 2019 - 1:32 PM

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the central bank would ease policy further without hesitation if the momentum towards it 2 per cent inflation target came under threat.
PHOTO: AFP

He was speaking at an annual meeting of Japan's largest business lobby, Keidanren.

The central bank last week left its target for short-term rates at -0.1 per cent and that for 10-year bond yields around 0 per cent, and it stuck to its assessment that Japan's economy continues to expand moderately as a trend.

REUTERS

