Bank of Japan's Kuroda says won't hesitate to ease further if needed

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 8:57 AM

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank would not hesitate to ease further while making policy adjustments as necessary to achieve its 2 per cent inflation target, as risks from overseas economies remain large.
PHOTO: AFP

Mr Kuroda also said consumer inflation, which is hovering around 0.5 per cent, would accelerate towards the 2 per cent target given a positive output gap and rises in inflation expectations. But it will be affected for the time being by declines in oil prices, he added.

Mr Kuroda made the remarks in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers. 

