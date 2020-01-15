Bank of Japan's Kuroda says won't hesitate to ease further if needed

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank would not hesitate to ease further while making policy adjustments as necessary to achieve its 2 per cent inflation target, as risks from overseas economies remain large.

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank would not hesitate to ease further while making policy adjustments as necessary to achieve its 2 per cent inflation target, as risks from overseas economies remain large.

Mr Kuroda also said consumer inflation, which is hovering around 0.5 per cent, would accelerate towards the 2 per cent target given a positive output gap and rises in inflation expectations. But it will be affected for the time being by declines in oil prices, he added.

Mr Kuroda made the remarks in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

REUTERS