Bank of Korea keeps rates unchanged as expected

Fri, Aug 30, 2019 - 9:11 AM

[SEOUL] South Korea's central bank kept its policy interest rate unchanged on Friday but is widely expected to ease at the next meeting to support a slowing economy.

The Bank of Korea's (BOK) monetary policy board voted to hold the 7-day base rate at 1.50 per cent, an official said without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 0220 GMT.

The decision was in line with the prediction by 13 of the 18 analysts surveyed by Reuters, while the remaining five saw a cut. Still, 10 of the 13 analysts forecast the BOK would trim the rate to a joint record low of 1.25 per cent at the Oct 17 meeting.

