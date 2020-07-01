Battle for Sengkang may pit WP's youth appeal against PAP's solidity

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
A YOUTHFUL slate of candidates in Sengkang GRC could make the Workers' Party (WP) more attractive to the young demographic of the newly-carved out constituency, political observers told The Business Times.
However, it remains to be seen how much that advantage plays out,...
