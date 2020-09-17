You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BCA cuts 2020 forecast for projected construction demand by S$10b

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 1:36 PM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

THE Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Thursday said it has reduced its forecast for this year's projected construction demand by S$10 billion from its earlier January forecast.

The new forecast of S$18 billion to S$23 billion, a fall from the previous S$28 billion to S$33 billion, comes after BCA's mid-year review of construction contracts awarded in the first half of 2020, and upcoming public and private-sector projects expected for the rest of the year.

This was attributed to reasons such as a drop in private-sector construction demand and postponements in the award of some public sector projects to next year, as contractors and suppliers have asked for more time to assess the impact of Covid-19 on resource management and project implementation timelines.

For the year, the forecast for construction demand in the public sector is estimated to be worth S$11 billion to S$14 billion in terms of value of contracts awarded, compared to last year's demand of S$19.03 billion.

As for demand in the private sector, the forecast stands at S$7 billion to S$9 billion, nearly half of last year's S$14.5 billion in demand.

SEE ALSO

Chasen capitalises on emerging trends

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

However, BCA said demand is expected to recover to some extent from 2021, supported by public residential developments and upgrading works, developments at the Jurong Lake District, construction of new healthcare facilities and various infrastructure projects such as the construction of the Cross Island MRT Line.

"It is important that the construction industry remains vigilant to prevent a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, which could bring the sector to a halt again," said BCA in a statement.

It added that it will "continue to lean forward to provide assistance to the construction industry in various ways, including financial assistance to help firms tide through this very challenging period".

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said that following the novel coronavirus outbreak, the industry has since understood "the need to build up capability for sustainable business development" and "the role of technology and digitalisation to build up industry resilience".

Despite this year's dull outlook, the "silver lining" lies in the fact that demand will be expected to pick up to some extent next year, with a "pipeline of public sector projects coming on stream next year," he added.

BCA will provide an update on the projected construction demand for 2021 and 2022 in early 2021.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 01:24 PM
Government & Economy

GovTech licenses smart thermal scanner software to SMEs, non-profit organisation

THE Government Technology Agency (GovTech) has licensed the software for SPOTON, a smart thermal scanner for mass...

Sep 17, 2020 01:21 PM
Technology

Australian regulator dares Facebook to block news content

[SYDNEY] Facebook will be "weakened" if it stops Australians from sharing news so the company can avoid paying for...

Sep 17, 2020 01:09 PM
Consumer

Japan government contacted Toshiba shareholders before AGM: sources

[TOKYO] Japan's government contacted several foreign shareholders in Toshiba Corp ahead of the conglomerate's annual...

Sep 17, 2020 12:30 PM
Garage

ByteDance is playing chicken with Trump on TikTok

[TAIPEI] There have been enough leaks over the past few days to get a sense of what the TikTok-Oracle deal looks...

Sep 17, 2020 12:08 PM
Transport

Thai Aug domestic car sales drop 12.1% y-o-y: industry federation

[BANGKOK] Domestic car sales in Thailand shrank for a 15th straight month in August, falling 12.1 per cent from a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Singtel, SGX, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Dyna-Mac, Keppel

Hot stock: Wilmar shares surge after China unit gets IPO nod

Flow of China tech firms to Singapore bodes well for jobs, property sector

Asian airlines turn to 'flights to nowhere' to get travellers back in the skies

Singapore stocks rise at Thursday's open after upbeat exports data; STI up 0.2%

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.