You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Beijing calls Hong Kong protesters a political virus, calls for their removal

Thu, May 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA'S Hong Kong affairs office warned on Wednesday that the city will never be calm unless "black-clad violent protesters" are all removed, and described them as a "political virus" that seeks independence from Beijing.

The strongly-worded statement comes amid mounting concerns among democracy activists that China is tightening its grip over the former British colony, while a lockdown to prevent coronavirus infections has largely kept their movement off the streets.

The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office warned that China's central government will not sit idly by "with this recklessly demented force in place" and that China's central government has the greatest responsibility in maintaining order and safeguarding national security.

"The scorched-earth action of the black-clad violent protesters is a political virus in Hong Kong society and a big enemy to 'one-country-two-systems'," the office said in a statement on Wednesday.

SEE ALSO

HK testing travellers' saliva in fight to control Covid-19

"As long as the protesters are not removed, Hong Kong will never be calm," it said.

The Asian financial hub was rocked in 2019 by months of massive, and sometimes violent, political protests over a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial. Young protesters dressed in black fought running battles with Hong Kong police as the demonstrations evolved into calls for greater democracy.

Protesters said Beijing was seeking to erode the "one country, two systems" style of governance that guarantees broad freedoms for Hong Kong since its return to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing rejects criticism that it is seeking to encroach on the city's much-cherished freedoms.

Hong Kong riot police dispersed a crowd of 300 pro-democracy activists, some wearing black, late last month - the first sizable protest since the government imposed a ban on public meetings at the end of March to curb coronavirus infections.

The arrests of 15 activists in April, including veteran politicians, a publishing tycoon and senior barristers, thrust the protest movement back into the spotlight and drew condemnation from Washington and international rights groups.

Beijing's top representative office in Hong Kong on Saturday condemned what it described as extreme radicals for holding illegal assemblies over the Labour Day holiday and said they were undermining the rule of law. The war of words has intensified in the past few weeks, with Beijing's top official in Hong Kong urging the local government to enact national security legislation "as soon as possible", fuelling worries over what many see as encroachment on the territory's freedoms.

Fear that Beijing is flexing its muscle over Hong Kong risks a revival of anti-government protests after months of relative calm amid social-distancing rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Hong Kong's economy recorded in the first quarter its deepest annual contraction since at least 1974, as the coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to business activity, already in decline following the anti-government protests.

The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said many factors contributed to Hong Kong's economic woes, but the main problem was anti-government protests. "Hong Kong's biggest trouble comes from within, that is the violent forces openly calling for and engaging in lanchao," said the office, referring to a scorched-earth tactic. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Developers get reprieve on completion, sale, ABSD, QC deadlines

Tough times to shutter Robinsons' Jem outlet

Emerging Stronger Taskforce names 15 business leaders as members

Innosparks to focus on making masks for local use for now

Singapore restarts mask production to secure supply for frontline medical staff

Trump pivots to 'phase two' of reopening, risking more deaths to save economy

BREAKING NEWS

May 7, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

US private payrolls dive by a record 20.2 million

[WASHINGTON] US private employers laid off a record 20.236 million workers in April as mandatory business closures...

May 7, 2020 12:04 AM
Government & Economy

WHO warns of new lockdowns if transition not managed carefully

[ZURICH] The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday warned of the risks of returning to lockdown...

May 6, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

Cedele, Goodman Environmental Group fined for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures

[SINGAPORE] Two companies have been fined for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures at the workplace, as the...

May 6, 2020 11:24 PM
Government & Economy

Two more deaths from Covid-19, bringing S'pore's death toll to 20

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (May 6) that two more people have died from complications...

May 6, 2020 11:12 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit Q1 DPU down 13.5% to 1.86 S'pore cts

FIRST Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.86 Singapore cents for the three...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.